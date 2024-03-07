Arsenal transfer blow in race for £100m Prem star but insider confirms Gunners ‘want’ ex-Champ star

Douglas Luiz and Viktor Gyokeres have been linked with moves to Arsenal.

Arsenal could be put off by Aston Villa’s reluctance to sell Douglas Luiz this summer as they refuse to budge on their asking price, according to reports.

The Gunners have had a brilliant season under Mikel Arteta with the north Londoners hitting form at the right time to move firmly into title contention.

Arsenal will be a major force in the transfer market again

After a shaky period in December, Arsenal have won all of their Premier League matches this year with Arteta’s side scoring 31 goals in those seven games.

And, with Arsenal set for Champions League football once again next season, they are likely to have a strong pull in the transfer market with the Gunners hoping to bring in a new midfielder.

Aston Villa’s Luiz has been on their shortlist for a long time but their huge purchase of Declan Rice in the summer meant there was no chance Arsenal could pursue the Brazilian too this season.

He is believed to be one of their main targets for the summer but now GiveMeSport claim that Aston Villa ‘do not want to sell’ Luiz and could instead ‘be forced to sanction Jacob Ramsey’s exit from Villa Park,’

GiveMeSport adds:

‘According to GMS sources, Villa are determined not to lose Luiz in the 2024 summer transfer window, but there is a scenario where Ramsey could be shown the door at Villa Park. The 22-year-old’s future will come into question, given the West Midlands giants’ desire to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.’

It is understood that Premier League rivals Arsenal ‘remain interested interested in Luiz but could be put off by Villa’s valuation of over £100m’, while the Gunners have ‘several targets on their shortlist’.

Another position Arsenal are likely to look into strengthening this summer is up front with claims earlier in the season that they would struggle to win the title with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their two striker options.

Arsenal want former Championship star Viktor Gyokeres

And now Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio insists Arsenal “want” former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon with the Gunners able to afford him.

“They don’t want to pay so much for him. Only the Premier League clubs can afford him,” Di Marzio told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.

“Chelsea and Arsenal can afford him and Arsenal want him because they need a striker.

“When players do so well in Portugal, the clubs there want to sell the players. They understand when the time is right. For Gyokeres, it is also the right time to leave and give England another chance after the move from Coventry.”