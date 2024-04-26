Arsenal transfer blow as Milan ‘lead the race’ for key target despite ‘very strong’ agent relationship

Arsenal could lose out on Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee to AC Milan with the Serie A club reportedly ‘leading the race’ to sign him, according to reports.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new forward in the summer to add more firepower to Mikel Arteta’s attack with criticism of their depth up front.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored nine Premier League goals between them this season with Kai Havertz, who has also been deployed in midfield, occasionally taking their place in attack.

Gary Neville and other pundits have claimed Arsenal will struggle to win the Premier League without a goal-scoring centre-forward despite Arteta’s squad sharing the goal burden well.

Arsenal are currently one point clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League and have given themselves a good chance of winning the title if they continue to win.

But Arteta and sporting director Edu will look to address their lack of quality up front in the summer and a report earlier today had claimed that the Gunners ‘have a great chance’ of landing Bologna’s Zirkzee, who has provided 11 goals and four assists in Serie A this term.

However, La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto insists that despite Arsenal’s “strong relationship” with Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, Serie A giants AC Milan are currently “leading the race” for the former Netherlands Under-21 international, who has also been linked to Manchester United.

Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “In terms of Joshua Zirkzee, he remains the number one target for Milan, there are frequent contacts, and it is not something that started in February and has gone quiet, they are working on it. That is the one concrete interest that we have in terms of Zirkzee, and as it stands, they have to be leading the race.

“Currently Milan are focused on sorting out the managerial situation, but Zirkzee is their top target, and the contacts are regular. In Italy, Inter and Juventus have been linked by other outlets, but it is Milan who have made movements. Zirkzee is very, very attracted by Milan, they have history, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a project for him.

“With the Arsenal links, basically Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian has a very strong relationship with Arsenal, so no doubt, there have been talks about him. But so far, it hasn’t gone beyond that.”