Arsenal transfer blow as benchwarmer ‘not willing to take pay cut’ to join Premier League rivals

According to reports, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ‘is not willing’ to reduce his £120,000 weekly salary to join Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal are willing to sell Nketiah this summer with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz ahead of him in Mikel Arteta’s striker pecking order.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute in the Gunners’ Premier League opener against Wolves on Saturday.

He featured 37 times across all competitions last season but only started 10 times in the Premier League, featuring a decent amount in the first half of the season before barely appearing after the turn of the year.

His most recent Premier League goal came against Sheffield United last October, netting a hat-trick on the day.

It is no surprise to see that Arsenal are open to cashing in on Nketiah but they are only willing to do so on their terms.

French side Marseille were interested in signing the England international before ultimately bringing in Elye Wahi from domestic rivals RC Lens.

Arsenal rejected several offers from Marseille, holding out for at least £30million for their academy graduate.

No club has shown a desire to meet the Gunners’ valuation, with Nottingham Forest the most recent side to express an interest.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on signing a new striker to compete with Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood, with reported opening bids for Nketiah and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez rejected.

Bournemouth have also been linked following the departure of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham, while Brentford could move for him if Saudi Arabia-linked Ivan Toney leaves.

It was reported on Monday that Forest had an opening offer worth £25m – including add-ons – rejected by Arsenal, who want £30-35m amidst interest from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal dealt blow in quest to sell Eddie Nketiah

Forest’s pursuit of Nketiah could fail due to the player’s wage demands, according to talkSPORT.

It is claimed that Nuno’s side ‘will have to make him their highest-paid player to tempt him away from Arsenal’.

Nketiah currently earns £120k a week at the Emirates and ‘is not willing to take a pay cut’.

The report adds that Forest are also in discussions with Feyenoord over a deal to sign Gimenez, while there is also interest in ‘a mystery third striker’.

They are expected to sign a new striker this month, but Nketiah feels unrealistic due to his huge salary.

Forest kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth, with current first-choice striker Wood getting on the scoresheet.

The 74-cap New Zealand international joined to provide cover for Awoniyi but following an injury to the Nigerian, was heavily depended on by head coach Nuno in 2023/24.

Wood scored an impressive 14 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last term, including a wonderful hat-trick against his former side Newcastle United.

