Arsenal have received a big transfer blow in their attempts to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo with Paris Saint-Germain making their move, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in at least one new winger in the summer transfer market this summer as the Arsenal board look to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market.

Arsenal have been linked to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and many more wingers this summer.

But it has been clear from early on in the transfer market that Real Madrid star Rodrygo is their dream target with the Brazilian falling down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo has made just one start and two substitute appearances in Real Madrid’s four Club World Cup matches so far but will be in contention to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals against PSG on Wednesday.

After starting their first match against Al-Hilal, Rodrygo came off the bench in their second group clash against Pachuca but didn’t feature in their next two fixtures, causing speculation to mount over his future at Real Madrid.

Speaking after dropping the Brazilian against Pachuca, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso commented: “He looks good, enthusiastic. The other day [against Pachuca] was a technical decision but he’s still important, he’s a special player. I think he’ll play an important part at the Club World Cup.”

There have been claims that Rodrygo’s ‘absolute priority’ is Arsenal this summer if Real Madrid decide to sell him but another report warned that the Brazilian has also been offered to Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich and others by his representatives.

But now Spanish website Defensa Central insist that Real Madrid ‘agree to Rodrygo’s move to PSG on one condition’ and the transfer market ‘could lead to a surprising deal’.

The report adds: ‘Real Madrid would be willing to let the Brazilian leave for Paris, but on the condition that Vitinha be included in the deal, as he is a player that Xabi Alonso’s team needs and who has been performing at a great level on the pitch lately.

‘If not, the Whites don’t want to sell Rodrygo to the Parisians, especially because the relationship between the clubs is nonexistent and very controversial, something that will be evident this Wednesday at MetLife Stadium, a venue where both boards will meet, but where contact will be minimal and what is institutionally required for an event of this magnitude, where the Merengues hope to make a significant impact.’