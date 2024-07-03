According to reports, Arsenal face competition from several elite European clubs in the race to sign Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi this summer.

Many expected Guehi to be a weak link for England at Euro 2024 as he replaced injured Manchester United star Harry Maguire in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI alongside John Stones.

But the Palace star has massively surpassed expectations at Euro 2024 and has arguably been England’s best player while most of his teammates have underdelivered.

Guehi provided a brilliant assist for Jude Bellinham’s overhead kick to save England in the round of 16 against Slovakia as the Palace defender produced another brilliant performance.

Unfortunately for England, Guehi will miss their quarter-final tie against Switzerland after receiving two bookings in his first four tournament matches.

This is a big blow for a misfiring England heading into Saturday’s game against Switzerland and Guehi’s performances have not gone unnoticed.

Guehi has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent months amid interest from Premier League Big Six clubs, but it is now being reported that teams from further afield are keen to sign him.

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal are ‘keen to sign’ Guehi, but La Liga champions Real Madrid ‘head a list of European giants targeting the England star’.

‘Barcelona and Juventus are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace’s £50million-rated centre-back. And North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are also long-term admirers. ‘Guehi, 23, is expected to be sold this summer but Palace want a similar fee to the £50m they are receiving from Bayern Munich for Michael Olise. ‘The Chelsea academy graduate has just two years left on his Selhurst Park contract and the Eagles could be tempted to cash in for fear of him running it down. ‘Manchester United have tracked his progress but are currently exploring a move for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs De Ligt. ‘Real are in the market for a centre-back after club icon Nacho, 34, left at the end of his contract to join Saudi side Al Qadsiah.’

Rio Ferdinand says he expects Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa to replace Guehi in the England starting XI this weekend.

“Jordan Pickford picks himself. Right-back, Kyle Walker. Marc Guehi is suspended so Ezri Konsa will come in I think. John Stones and then I still think he will play Kieran Trippier at left-back,” Ferdinand said.

“I would play Luke Shaw, I would get him out there even if he was 75% fit, I’m sorry. He would give us the balance that we need. I would play him.

“I don’t think Trippier has that real understanding of playing left-back. He’s a great right-back and a great player but he’s finding it difficult. I think he plays Trippier though, as much as I would play Shaw.”