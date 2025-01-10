According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘dealt a blow’ as they will struggle to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak unless there’s one change.

The Gunners have struggled in attack this season and they are crying out for a new striker as Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are underperforming.

Mikel Arteta has been warned that these two players could “cost him his job” if the Gunners do not sign an upgrade, but they are expected to bring in a new forward at some point this year.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres are among the forwards linked with Arsenal, but they are also understood to admire Isak.

The Swedish international has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe and he’s been phenomenal for Newcastle this season, grabbing 15 goals and four assists in his 22 appearances.

Isak’s exposed Arsenal as he sparkled in Newcastle’s 2-0 win at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup in midweek and he’s been described as Arteta’s ‘dream’ target.

Despite this, a new report from The Daily Mail reveals owner Stan Kroenke is ‘extremely unlikely’ to sign Isak this year as his current ‘focus is on outgoings’.

It’s reported that it would take a ‘British record’ offer to sign Isak and Arsenal ‘would not be able to afford’ such a fee.

Regarding possible exits, Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey are named as three players who are expected to move on this month or in the summer.

The report claims Arsenal will only move for Isak if there is one change: