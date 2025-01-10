Arsenal transfer ‘blow’ as verdict on Arteta’s ‘dream’ signing surfaces with three exits mooted
According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘dealt a blow’ as they will struggle to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak unless there’s one change.
The Gunners have struggled in attack this season and they are crying out for a new striker as Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are underperforming.
Mikel Arteta has been warned that these two players could “cost him his job” if the Gunners do not sign an upgrade, but they are expected to bring in a new forward at some point this year.
RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres are among the forwards linked with Arsenal, but they are also understood to admire Isak.
The Swedish international has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe and he’s been phenomenal for Newcastle this season, grabbing 15 goals and four assists in his 22 appearances.
Isak’s exposed Arsenal as he sparkled in Newcastle’s 2-0 win at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup in midweek and he’s been described as Arteta’s ‘dream’ target.
Despite this, a new report from The Daily Mail reveals owner Stan Kroenke is ‘extremely unlikely’ to sign Isak this year as his current ‘focus is on outgoings’.
It’s reported that it would take a ‘British record’ offer to sign Isak and Arsenal ‘would not be able to afford’ such a fee.
Regarding possible exits, Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey are named as three players who are expected to move on this month or in the summer.
The report claims Arsenal will only move for Isak if there is one change:
‘We understand the Gunners will listen to offers for striker Gabriel Jesus come the end of the season and Oleksandr Zinchenko could go this month. Thomas Partey’s £150,000-a-week wage is also set to be removed when his contract expires in June.
‘While Arsenal do not have any worries when it comes to complying with Profit and Sustainability Rules, they still have to stay within them. And, for now, that means a move for Isak is being played down by sources close to the club.
‘Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge fan of the 25-year-old and former sporting director Edu, who left the club in November, was also an admirer. Isak’s camp are thought to be aware of Arsenal’s interest. But unless there was a significant departure from the Emirates Stadium, we have been told not to expect an offer this summer.
‘Newcastle sources insist there is no asking price for a player they want to keep at St James’ Park, but it would almost certainly take a fee in excess of the British record £115m Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo if he were to leave.’