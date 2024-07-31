According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal are ‘preparing a bid’ to sign Sporting Lisbon forward Victor Gyokeres this summer.

The Gunners have already signed one player this summer as they spent around £42m to sign Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A outfit Bologna.

Arsenal remain in the market for several more signings, with the club understood to be looking at signing a new striker and centre-midfielder.

Kai Havertz usurped Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at Arsenal last season to become Mikel Arteta’s first-choice forward, but a signing is still likely in this area of the pitch as an exit or two is possible.

Last season’s runners-up in the Premier League have been linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney in recent months, but Gyokeres has reportedly emerged as their preferred target.

The Sweden international enjoyed a remarkable debut season at Sporting Lisbon during the 2023/24 campaign following his £17m move from Championship outfit Coventry City. He grabbed 43 goals and 15 assists in his 50 appearances across all competitions.

There is a €100m (£86m) release clause in Gyokeres’ contract, but Arsenal are attempting to sign him for a much lower fee.

A report from Football Transfers claims Arsenal are ‘prepared to bid’ for Gyokeres, but there is said to still be a ‘gap in valuation’.

The Gunners are said to be ‘willing to pay roughly €60 million (£52m) for Gyokeres, while Sporting Lisbon ‘want at least’ €70m (£60m) this summer.

‘We are told that the Sporting CP sharpshooter still tops the Gunners’ shortlist of striker options, though a sizeable gap in valuation remains. ‘Sporting are no longer holding out for the Swede’s €100m release clause to be paid in full, but they still want at least around €70m (£60m). ‘Arsenal have no intention to match Gyokeres’ release clause, so the fact that Sporting are open to club-to-club negotiations is a [boost]. ‘That said, there has so far been no concrete movement towards opening formal talks due to Arsenal’s focus on Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.’

Gyokeres’ potential move to Arsenal could be dependent on Nketiah leaving. The Englishman is being targeted by Ligue Un outfit Marseille.

Providing an update on his situation on Wednesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Nketiah has ‘said yes’ to joining Marseille.

He tweeted: “Olympique Marseille keep working on both Eddie Nketiah and Valentin Carboni deals.

“Carboni, almost done verbally but still waiting to get all documents approved for Valentin to travel this weekend.

“Nketiah said yes to OM project but still no agreement with Arsenal on fee.”