Huge Arsenal transfer boost as Barcelona ‘close file’ on £48m winger Arteta ‘would like to sign’

Barcelona ‘will not sign’ Arsenal-linked Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Arsenal and Barcelona were both heavily linked with the Spanish international last summer but he stayed in Bilbao.

It is unclear whether or not any club made an approach for Williams but the player later explained why he “decided to stay”.

He said in March: “This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible.

“This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that.

“I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy and I’m trying to do my best.”

Arsenal were again linked with Williams in the winter transfer window but did not have the funds to make a significant signing in the middle of the season.

READ MORE: Liverpool have more players than Arsenal in Champions League team of the season

Transfer expert David Ornstein revealed in January that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta ‘would like to sign Williams’.

He said: ‘Nico Williams has a host of suitors; Arsenal and Chelsea are high among them, while Liverpool looked into the viability of a deal last summer.

‘Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to sign Williams in this window but the finances involved make it highly unlikely and Williams is not agitating to leave Athletic Bilbao.’

Arteta could go all out for the 22-year-old at the end of the 2024/25 season, and he may have been dealt a major boost if that is indeed the plan.

MORE ON WILLIAMS TO ARSENAL

👉 Nico Williams sends Arsenal ultimatum as Spain star doesn’t want ‘big decision to drag on’

👉 Tottenham join Arsenal in making ‘offer’ for La Liga star as Spurs ‘raise’ bid for Man Utd target

👉 Arsenal and Andrea Berta chasing about half of world football’s most tempting release clauses in 2025

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona – who have been reported as Williams’ preferred destination should he leave Athletic Bilbao – are no longer pursuing the winger.

Indeed, the La Liga giants have ‘closed the Nico file’, having decided not to sign a winger or striker in the summer window.

Many expected Barcelona to sign a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski considering he turns 37 in August, however, that does not appear to be a priority.

Sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick are preparing for the summer window and they have ‘ruled out the signing’ of the Bilbao star.

Unsurprisingly, Flick is already pretty happy with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal and does not see the signing of Williams as completely necessary.

Williams has a £48million release clause in his contract but is reportedly looking to earn £350,000 a week if he leaves Bilbao, which remains a stumbling block for potential suitors like Arsenal.

READ NOW: Top five attacks of the 2020s includes Jurgen Klopp’s iconic Liverpool front three