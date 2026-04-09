Arsenal boost as Barcelona ‘will listen’ to bids for key star with ‘offers on table’

Raphinha has been linked with a move away from Barcelona.

Arsenal could get a huge transfer boost with the news that Barcelona are open to selling Raphinha in the summer, according to reports.

Arteta has led Arsenal, who beat Sporting CP 1-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, to top spot in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal reached their lowest point of the season over the weekend, as they lost 2-1 to Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup, a result which came hot on the heels of being defeated by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final before the international break.

The Gunners are still in a commanding position to win the Premier League as they are nine points ahead of second-placed Man City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and will play Arsenal later this month.

Whatever happens in the remainder of the season, Arsenal are likely to spend well again in the summer, although a few sales may be necessary.

There have been rumours that Arsenal will look to strengthen the left of their attack in the summer with Gabriel Martinelli potentially leaving the Emirates Stadium.

READ: Arsenal 3 Man City 3 in Premier League XI of season so far

Steven Gerrard recently insisted that if Arsenal could improve anywhere in their squad it would likely be on the left with the Gunners able to improve on Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “I think Arsenal will potentially go for a player on the left.

“I don’t think Gabriel Martinelli has been as good as he was previously maybe and Leandro Trossard is a good player but that is an area they might look at in terms of how to get the team and squad better.”

Arsenal have regularly been linked with a move for ex-Leeds United winger Raphinha, who has contributed 11 goals and three assists in La Liga this season.

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And now reports in Spain are claiming that Barcelona ‘will listen to offers for Raphinha in the summer, with a high probability that the Brazilian will be transferred’.

There are said to be ‘offers on the table’ for the Brazil international with both Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs ‘closely monitoring his situation’.

The report adds: ‘There is talk of figures close to 100 million euros, an amount that Barcelona would welcome.

‘A sale of that magnitude would allow the club to undertake large-scale operations.

‘Barça has a clear plan: to strengthen several positions with top-level players. Names like Alessandro Bastoni and Julián Álvarez are on the table and require a considerable investment.’