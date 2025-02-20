Arsenal may have had a breakthrough in their pursuit of a striker this summer as one of their January targets could be available at a cut price.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been linked with several forwards but failed to bring someone in last month.

That has affected their hopes of winning any silverware in the final part of the season and injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have only made matters worse.

One player who was linked in the January window was Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic, who has fallen out of favour at Juventus amid the excellent form of loanee Randal Kolo Muani, who has netted five goals in six games since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, the Italian club has dropped Vlahovic’s asking price to around £33million which will certainly interest Arsenal who have been linked with big-money moves for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Vlahovic, 25, still has 13 goals in 30 games including four in the Champions League, with one coming in the home win over Manchester City.

His overall record of 54 goals and 11 assists in 131 games is more impressive when you consider Massimiliano Allegri, a famously defensive coach, took charge for a large portion of his time at the club, hindering chance creation.

One player who has also been surprisingly linked in recent weeks is former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has been in Saudi Arabia since 2023 and he could be their answer to their striker crisis as it stands but any additions would increase their chances of any trophy success, especially in the Premier League where they sit second.

Mikel Arteta has key summer transfer decision

Regardless of how this season unfolds for Arsenal, no trophy would bring more pressure for Arteta and their inability to bring a striker in last summer may have cost them another trophyless season.

Sesko, who is tipped to leave Leipzig in the summer, is being linked with multiple clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United. The 21-year-old has 15 goals and four assists this season and is an exciting option.

Isak could prove to be too expensive given his deal doesn’t expire for a few more years and Newcastle has held firm on their high valuation. Sporting’s Victor Gyokeres has also been touted with a move to England and Arsenal would face stiff competition for him as well.

With the foundations already strong in defence and midfield, a striker will surely be the priority but they also have to negotiate PSR restrictions and there may well be an exit for one or two players, including midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey who are out of contract this summer.