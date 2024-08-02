Arsenal target £50m Premier League star to replace forward who is ‘on the verge of leaving’

Arsenal are reportedly showing interest in Brighton forward Joao Pedro as they consider potential replacements for Marseille target Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners have already spent heavily this summer as around £70m has been invested to sign David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori.

The Premier League giants remain in the market for several more signings, and it is understood that the addition of a new centre midfielder, winger, and striker is among their priorities.

Kai Havertz usurped Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah in the pecking order at Arsenal last season to become Mikel Arteta‘s first-choice striker.

Havertz enjoyed a strong debut season at Arsenal, but they were always likely to target a new forward this summer. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford’s Ivan Toney have previously been mentioned as potential targets, but they are currently said to have their eye on Pedro.

Brighton paid a club-record fee of around £30m to sign Pedro from Championship outfit Watford last summer and he shone during his debut season, scoring 20 goals in his 40 appearances across all competitions.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are ‘taking interest’ in Pedro as Nketiah ‘nears an exit’.

Nketiah is said to be ‘on the verge of leaving’ Arsenal as he has reached an ‘agreement’ with Marseille over personal terms.

There is still work to do, though. It is noted that ‘there remains a gulf in valuation’ and ‘Arsenal will only sanction an exit at the right price as they feel they are not under pressure to sell despite Nketiah’s desire for regular first-team action’.

‘As for Pedro, it is claimed that ‘Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have had discussions about the possibility of signing’ him. ‘With the Gunners’ deal to sign Mikel Merino all but done, conversations between Arteta and Edu are now focused on potential replacements for Nketiah, with Joao Pedro being one.’

