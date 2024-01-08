Arsenal transfer: ‘Talks intensify’ for Everton star with deal to ‘develop quickly’; Arteta eyes shock PL move

Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners find themselves in a good position to mount a serious title challenge in the second half of the season despite a run of just one win in five Premier League matches.

Arsenal are five points adrift of leaders Liverpool with Mikel Arteta’s side picking up four points from a possible 15 in their last five fixtures and the Gunners are looking at ways to help support their manager in the winter transfer window.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference before their 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup, Arteta told reporters: “We are open for the transfer markets but the emphasis is on making the most of the players we have. We will work with the club to explore if there is any opportunities and then assess our options.”

There have been a number of rumours suggesting that Arteta and sporting director Edu could be tempted to bring in a new midfielder if the right opportunity arises and especially if Thomas Partey leaves the Emirates Stadium.

And now Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that ‘intensive talks’ are ‘currently ongoing’ between Arsenal and Everton over a possible deal for Onana.

Tavolieri adds that it is Onana’s ‘priority to stay in Premier League’ with the Belgium international ‘keen on the move’ to Arsenal and now ‘things could develop quickly’.

Onana signed for Everton from French side Lille in the summer of 2022 for £33m and has looked comfortable in the Premier League over the last 18 months, catching the eye of a number of clubs.

Another player Arsenal could be interested in his Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella amid criticism of Oleksandr Zinchenko and confirmation from Kieran Tierney that he won’t be returning from his loan at Real Sociedad in January.

And journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Cucurella could swap Chelsea for Arsenal in the summer with “whispers” of a potential move now “bubbling up”.

Phillips wrote on his Substack: “I’m still hearing that the most likely scenario is that we wait until the summer to sign a new left back, but something could develop with Marc Cucurella.

“I’ve heard some whispers last week of a potential move to Arsenal bubbling up, nothing solid yet..

“But the problem is his injury, so that could make any move this month difficult.

“Chelsea are open to selling him now, and he will definitely be up for sale in the summer.”