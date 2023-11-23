Arsenal: Transfer expert claims Arteta’s first 2024 signing is ‘all done’ as £27m deal is ‘guaranteed’

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are “guaranteed” to sign Spain international David Raya on a permanent basis in 2024.

Raya to Arsenal was one of the shock deals during the recent summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has been one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers over the past couple of seasons while Arsenal have had England international Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

Ramsdale has barely put a foot wrong while he’s been Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper but Mikel Arteta still pursued Raya in the summer.

After being linked with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United, Raya joined the Gunners on loan and they have the option to sign him on a permanent basis in 2024.

Raya – who is currently ranked as the 11th-best shot-stopper in the Premier League – has been criticised at the start of this campaign as he has made a couple of blatant mistakes in important moments but his ability with the ball at his feet makes him Arteta’s ideal goalkeeper.

Romano revealed via X on Thursday afternoon that Arsenal have already decided to keep Raya beyond this season. He said: “Understand Arsenal have decided to seal David Raya deal in 2024 — it’s all guaranteed as buy option clause will be triggered for £27m.

“Raya already signed potential long-term contract as #AFC player for June 2024 — all done. Brentford accepted this structure due to FFP.”

Gunners legend Emmanuel Petit claimed last month that he “would be surprised” if Raya “keeps his number-one position” if his recent form continues.

“The goalkeeping position is something special in the squad and the manager needs to be very careful about what you do with goalkeepers and how you treat them,” Petit told Compare.bet.

“I can understand Arteta and Arsenal, but the fact that Ramsdale is not playing and Raya has made mistakes that cost goals in recent games is a serious issue. The goal Raya conceded against Chelsea, his position was not good and he gave the ball away with a terrible pass, which he also did against Lens in the Champions League.

“If you want to have a competition between two goalkeepers, that means when one of them is making mistakes and not playing well, you have to give the other one the chance to play. Ramsdale has always played very well for Arsenal, so that means I would be surprised if Raya keeps his number-one position.”

