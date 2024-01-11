Arsenal: Transfer expert picks out Mikel Arteta’s ‘bigger issue’ as ‘reactive’ January signing is mooted

The Athletic’s David Ornstein thinks Premier League giants Arsenal could make a “reactive” signing towards the end of this month’s transfer window.

Arsenal were one of the biggest spenders in Europe during last year’s summer transfer window as they invested around £200m to bring in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

After falling short to Man City in the race for the Premier League title in 2022/23, Mikel Arteta‘s side made a strong start to this season but they have dipped of late.

The Gunners have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions as they have slipped to fourth in the Premier League. They are level on points with Man City, who have a better goal difference and a game in hand.

It’s widely accepted that Arsenal are lacking a world-class striker and their situation has worsened in recent months with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling in front of goal.

Amid reports linking Arsenal with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Ornstein “wouldn’t be surprised” if they do “something reactive towards the end of the window” but nothing “meaningful is developing” at the moment. He also thinks their “bigger issue” is the form of their “existing players”.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they ended up doing something reactive towards the end of the window — purely because they are always attentive to the market, they are short in places and we can never say never in this industry,” Ornstein said in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“But as I have consistently reported, Arsenal’s financial position dictated that this was expected to be a quiet window and still to this point I am not aware of anything meaningful developing yet.

“That’s not to say work hasn’t gone on behind the scenes to identify and prepare options in multiple positions for now, summer and beyond. But whether any of those can or will be acted upon before the end of the month is another matter altogether.

“It will largely depend on whether and which players leave and what space and finance that would create to do business the other way. Sorry for the boring answer but, to my knowledge, it’s the reality.

“Arsenal really need to get their existing players — who are proven to deliver the results the club wants — to rediscover their best form. That seems to be a bigger issue right now than recruitment.”

After Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup, defender William Saliba insisted that they will “come back even stronger”.

“We have to stick together,” Saliba told reporters.

“We know we’re not in our best moment, but we won’t give up and we’ll come back even stronger.

“We will work a lot during this break, we will breathe a little bit. We will stick together and come back stronger and better.”