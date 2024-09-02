Man Utd legend Ferdinand shocked by ‘ridiculous’ Arsenal transfer: ‘It’s crazy’

Rio Ferdinand thinks the signing of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea will be “marriage made in heaven” for Arsenal this season.

The Gunners and the Blues announced Sterling’s switch to the Emirates Stadium almost three hours after the Premier League transfer window closed.

Sterling, 29, has won 82 caps for England but had found himself frozen out at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca.

Maresca admitted that “15-20” senior players had been training away from the rest of the first team in the week leading up to the transfer deadline.

There were doubts whether Sterling would find a new club before the deadline because of the high wages he commands at Chelsea but Arsenal managed to get a loan deal over the line.

And Manchester United legend Ferdinand is baffled as to why Chelsea have allowed Sterling to leave and think Arsenal have got themselves a “perfect fit” in the England international.

“What a mad circus act this was,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel of Sterling’s transfer saga.

“But I’m just pleased and happy that the situation got sorted out for Raheem Sterling and he got a move he wanted. The situation wasn’t handled properly – it could’ve been better from Chelsea. But I’m glad he’s gone now.

“It’s a great business by Arsenal. From their perspective, this is a ridiculous bit of business.

“You’re getting an experienced winger who has won four league titles, he knows how to get it done. He’s played for some of the biggest clubs this country has to offer.

“He knows the path to trophies and that is invaluable. How Chelsea have let that out the door I don’t know, it’s crazy.

“This is a marriage made in heaven for Arsenal. It’s a perfect fit for me. Raheem has something to prove, too.

“I think he will deliver there and I’ll say it again, I think Arsenal will win the league this year and this signing only reinforces that thought. I think he could be that important.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United sympathy for Arsenal over Rice is lost in a sea of ‘consistency’ chat

👉 Arsenal: Wright throws shade at Premier League referee for Rice sending off

👉 Arsenal deliver firm response to £25m ‘informal offer’ from Saudi Pro League for Arteta’s ‘key’ star



Sterling was delighted to complete the switch to Arsenal on deadline day and he also thinks the move to the Emirates Stadium will be a “perfect fit” for him.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s really exciting,” Sterling said of his loan move to the Gunners.

“It [the move] is one where we kind of left it late, but it’s one I was hoping for.

“Looking at everything, I’m just, like, ‘this is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line.”