Arsenal’s move for a Premier League star is reportedly ‘firmly off’ for one key reason, with Tottenham Hotspur also mentioned as a potential suitor.

This summer transfer window was always going to be vital for the Gunners after they suffered a disappointing campaign in 2024/25, finishing second in the Premier League for a third successive season and failing to win a trophy.

Mikel Arteta‘s side endured a frustrating start to this summer’s window as they took their time to seal their first signing, while Liverpool quickly wrapped up deals for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz.

Still, the north London outfit have caught up in recent weeks as they have made six summer signings, landing Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

The priority signing of Gyokeres takes their summer spend to around £200m, but they could still make one or two more signings in this window as they are in the market for a new attacking midfielder amid interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal have been rewarded for their patience as they have landed most of their top targets this summer, though they have been linked with several potential alternatives.

The Gunners fended off competition from Real Madrid to land Zubimendi, while they signed Norgaard as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

A report from journalist Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room claims Arsenal also had their eye on Aston Villa standout Boubakar Kamara, but this deal is now ‘firmly off the table’.

Aston Villa have not done much business this summer as their PSR fears are impacting their transfer plans and it has been suggested that they need to offload a couple of pricey assets to balance the books.

Bailey claims Spurs and PSG have also been in the running to sign Kamara, but an exit is off the table as he’s decided to commit his future to Aston Villa and recently penned a long-term contract extension until 2030.

Bailey explained: “On Boubacar Kamara – I’m told he was firmly on Arsenal’s long list of midfield targets this summer.

“Tottenham also really liked him and made an enquiry, but it quickly became clear he wouldn’t be leaving Aston Villa.

“One interesting note: PSG were said to be very impressed with Kamara during their Champions League meetings with Villa, and they’re now expected to keep tabs on him going forward.”