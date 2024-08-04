Arsenal transfer ‘fresh twist’ as ‘major doubt’ threatens deal with ‘agreement’ claim ‘wide of the mark’

According to reports, there has been a ‘fresh twist’ in the Mikel Merino situation as Arsenal consider whether to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder.

It has been widely reported that Merino is expected to be Arsenal‘s third summer signing after they splashed out to acquire David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori.

One of Arsenal’s priorities is to sign a new centre-midfielder and Merino has emerged as an option after the 28-year-old shone for Spain at Euro 2024.

Merino is also a low-cost option as he has just entered the final year of his contract so Real Sociedad are expected to cash in this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims an agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Real Sociedad as the Premier League giants have moved ahead of FC Barcelona in the race to sign Merino.

“Arsenal remain confident about closing the Mikel Merino deal in the next few days as the Premier League club have an agreement with Real Sociedad on the package for the player, which will be around €30m,” Romano said.

“The clubs are still discussing the structure of the deal and the payment terms, so there are still some things to clarify before it can be announced.

“The transfer is progressing very well and the expectation is that the deal will get done because the player has already said yes to Arsenal.

“Merino is no longer negotiating with Spanish clubs as he had opportunities with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. He wants to go to the Premier League and he wants to play for Arsenal to work under Mikel Arteta, who has been really influential in the market for the Gunners.

“This deal is at the final stages and is advancing very well with Merino expected to be a new Arsenal player very soon.”

However, a report from Football London says there’s been a ‘fresh twist’, with Arsenal having a ‘major doubt’ about signing Merino this summer.

It is claimed that ‘contact has been made’ with the player’s representatives, but ‘this is as far as the interest has gone’ and talk of a verbal bid to Real Sociedad is understood to be wide of the mark’.

Regarding Arsenal’s concern, the report explains.