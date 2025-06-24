According to reports, Arsenal are in a ‘game of chicken’ over one of their leading summer targets as they are currently refusing to meet his asking price.

The Gunners are not in a position to play games, but they appear to be messing around regardless in pursuit of a new striker.

It is common knowledge that the north London outfit are crying out for a new forward after they failed to land a striker in January or last summer.

Arsenal were punished for their transfer negligence during the 2024/25 campaign, with their dwindling transfer hopes hampered further by Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus missing months of the season due to injury.

These significant blows left Mikel Arteta without a recognised striker during the run-in and they cannot afford to be in this position again, with the 2025/26 season set to be decisive for the head coach and club as they look to finally win the Premier League and/or Champions League.

While Ollie Watkins appeared to be Arsenal’s leading target in January, the Premier League giants have reportedly turned their attention to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Arsenal’s supposed striker preference, but they appear to be doing the initial work on deals for Sesko and Gyokeres before making a final decision on which forward to sign.

On Tuesday afternoon, a report revealed Gyokeres has informed Sporting Lisbon of his desire to leave as their relationship appears to be beyond repair, with it also noted that the Gunners are set to submit a significant ‘bid’ to sign him.

Sesko still remains an option, though a recent report suggested the Gunners are ‘growing frustrated’ due to the striker’s ‘high demands’.

Now, a report from The Independent claims Arsenal’s ‘stalemate’ with RB Leipzig over Sesko has sent them ‘looking for other options’.

The Gunners are said to find themselves in a ‘game of chicken’ with Leipzig, who are refusing to ‘budge’ on their asking price that the Premier League giants are unwilling to meet.

‘There is still a €10m gap’ with Sesko’s release clause set at €80m, but ‘Arsenal have been seeking to do a deal on instalments, that currently comes to around €70m.’

Gyokeres ‘remains an option’, but the Gunners have also been ‘speaking to Chelsea’ about Noni Madueke. The report adds: