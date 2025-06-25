Arsenal ‘getting close’ with new Gyokeres offer amid Liverpool hijack with another deal ‘jeopardised’

According to reports, Arsenal are ‘getting closer’ to signing Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres amid claims that they face competition from Liverpool.

27-year-old Gyokeres has emerged as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons.

Gyokeres’ remarkable form over the past couple of years has fuelled links with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal among the leading contenders for his signature.

Over the past year, reports have indicated that his summer exit should be seamless as he had a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a transfer, but club chiefs have gone back on the word as they hold out for a higher fee.

This has complicated Arsenal’s move for Gyokeres, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool as they have ‘entered the race’ for his signature.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the Gunners are the current favourites to sign Gyokeres.

He explained: “Viktor Gyokeres’ priority remains Arsenal. He wants to go to Arsenal and play Champions League football.

“He never rejected Manchester United but he told them his priority would be Arsenal. So let’s follow the Gyokeres-Benjamin Sesko situation at Arsenal, which is still ongoing.

“We can confirm reports from Portugal that Gyokeres has told Sporting that he doesn’t want to play for them any more. He wants to go.

“He doesn’t even want to train if the situation continues like this. He wants his exit pact to be respected. And so now it’s on Sporting to find a solution.”

Now, a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola claims Arsenal are ‘preparing a new attack’ for Gyokeres.

This is while they are ‘distancing themselves’ from RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko due to his ‘salary demands and the fact that Leipzig will not go below €80/100 million, with these details ‘contributing to jeopardising the deal’.

