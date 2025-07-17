£8.5m Gyokeres to Arsenal issue pinpointed as Chelsea ‘open talks’ over Gunners hijack

Arsenal are currently haggling over €10m (£8.5m) worth of add-ons as they look to get a deal for Viktor Gyokeres over the line, according to reports.

The Gunners have been extremely busy in recent weeks with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard joining so far this summer.

Arsenal are also close to unveiling Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as a new player with reports claiming that the England international had been given permission to complete a medical over the weekend.

While deals for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres and Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera are rumoured to be getting closer as Mikel Arteta gets the squad he wants.

There had been rumours that a deal for Gyokeres was on the verge of collapse last week but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano played down those fears over the weekend by confirming an agreement was ‘getting closer’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘The agreement between Arsenal and Sporting for Viktor Gyökeres, getting closer after new contacts today.

‘Negotiations between clubs never off despite reports as Gyökeres only wanted Arsenal. #AFC now willing to get closer to €70m plus €10m add-ons as Sporting want.’

The transfer expert then claimed on Monday that he expected a move is ‘set to be sealed today’ with his famous ‘here we go, soon’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Gyökeres didn’t have doubts even when Saudi clubs wanted to offer way higher salary: only Arsenal. Move set to be sealed today after 2 meetings on Sunday. Gyökeres agents reduce their commission to make the deal happen. Here we go, soon’

But that hasn’t materialised as Arsenal continue negotiations to try and get the deal sorted with Portuguese newspaper Record claiming that the Gyokeres deal transfer ‘not yet complete’.

The report adds that the main issue is ‘the difference between the clubs lies in the conditions regarding the €10 million per objective’.

Record adds: ‘According to our newspaper, Sporting SAD wants this partial package divided into four slices: €2.5 million for the first 20 games in England; a second 20-game season would guarantee another €2.5 million; Champions League qualification would be worth another €2.5 million; and finally, a new 20-game block in the second season would guarantee the remaining €2.5 million.

‘The Londoners are willing to accept €7.5 million in easily achievable variables, but they want one of the tranches to be allocated to more ambitious goals. This is the current divergence, which could be resolved in the coming hours.’

Arsenal are also looking to add Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze to their ranks in the summer transfer window but they now face competition from Chelsea.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Chelsea have now ‘opened talks’ with the Eagles star – who helped Oliver Glasner’s side win the FA Cup last season – with his £68m release clause seen as ‘an attractive option’ compared to breaking the bank for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or another more expensive player.

The website insists that Arsenal ‘have now cooled their interest’ in Eze as the Gunners are ‘not willing to pay’ the money needed to trigger his buyout.