Top Man Utd target fears club ‘will jeopardise a move to Arsenal’ as ‘third outburst’ emerges

Top Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres fears that Sporting CP are going to cost him a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are concentrating on their efforts to sign a new centre-forward after lining up deals for Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Pundits, former players and supporters have urged Arsenal over the last couple of years to bring in a top-class striker to help take Mikel Arteta’s side to the next level.

And it seems as though they will finally do that this summer with Sporting CP’s Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko both heavily linked to the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that Gyokeres’ “priority” is Arsenal despite strong interest from Manchester United this summer.

Romano said: “The question for many United fans is has Viktor Gyokeres rejected Manchester United to go to Arsenal? Guys let me explain the Gyokeres situation – Gyokeres has not told ‘Man United no I’m not coming goodbye’,

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Arsenal’s Eze link intensifies, crunch time for Liverpool star

“His agent, speaking to Man United almost ten days ago told Manchester United that his priority is Arsenal. So the priority of Viktor Gyokeres is to go to Arsenal – he would love to go to Arsenal for several reasons, including obviously Champions League football, but Viktor Gyokeres didn’t say no to Manchester United.

“So, the priority of the player is Arsenal, the player is waiting for Arsenal. Arsenal are waiting to understand how much Viktor Gyokeres will cost.

“I told you there is this battle between the agents of the players to respect the pact for €60-65 exit fee this summer.”

But Portuguese publication Record insists that Sporting president Frederico Varandas’ recent comments to the media stating that Gyokeres won’t be sold for €60m plus €10m have further angered the Sweden international.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal stance on Eze revealed with nine targets for three key transfers amid Berta’s ‘primary’ issue

👉 Arsenal in ‘new bid’ for ‘key’ striker target with PL star’s decision made amid ‘only’ one ‘issue’

👉 Arsenal given boost as £85m PL star decides transfer stance as Romano reveals new ‘contact’

And now former Coventry City striker Gyokeres fears that Sporting’s €80m demands mean he will miss out on a summer transfer to Arsenal.

Record write: ‘The striker and his manager fear that Sporting’s demand for €80m, as a result of “Vik’s” exceptional performance in 2024/25, will jeopardise a move to Arsenal, the club where Gyökeres clearly wants to continue his career.’

The Portuguese newspaper, who apparently have seen texts exchanged between the striker and Varandas, add that Gyokeres has decided not to turn up for pre-season training.

Record continues: ‘Finally, Gyökeres shared a third outburst with the president of Sporting: the number 9 of the Lions reiterated that he is tired, and this was the expression transmitted to Record by a source close to the player, of hearing Varandas speak “constantly” to the media with information that he disapproves of and that, in his opinion, is not credible, as it only intends to divert the focus from a solution.’