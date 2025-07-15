Arsenal deal for Gyokeres ‘at risk of collapse’ after all three parties ‘reached a dead end’

An imminent deal that would see Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres join Arsenal is now ‘at risk of collapse’, according to reports.

The Gunners have been extremely busy in recent weeks with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard joining so far this summer.

Arsenal are also close to unveiling Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as a new player with reports claiming that the England international had been given permission to complete a medical over the weekend.

Deals for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres and Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera are rumoured to be getting closer as Mikel Arteta gets the squad he wants.

There had been rumours that a deal for Gyokeres was on the verge of collapse last week but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano played down those fears over the weekend by confirming an agreement was ‘getting closer’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘The agreement between Arsenal and Sporting for Viktor Gyökeres, getting closer after new contacts today.

READ: Mailbox: Arsenal at ‘low point in toxicity-optimism cycle’ despite transfer success



‘Negotiations between clubs never off despite reports as Gyökeres only wanted Arsenal. #AFC now willing to get closer to €70m plus €10m add-ons as Sporting want.’

The transfer expert then claimed on Monday that he expected a move is ‘set to be sealed today’ with his famous ‘here we go, soon’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Gyökeres didn’t have doubts even when Saudi clubs wanted to offer way higher salary: only Arsenal. Move set to be sealed today after 2 meetings on Sunday. Gyökeres agents reduce their commission to make the deal happen. Here we go, soon’

The Italian journalist then added: ‘Understand Gyökeres’ agents have landed in London to seal details of the deal with Arsenal! All set also for Viktor to travel for medical as soon as details will be sorted. €63.5m plus €10m deal almost agreed, commission reduced as it has to be fixed today.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Every Premier League club’s 2025 pre-season friendly fixtures and results

👉 Arsenal fans labelled ‘utter disgrace’ as next three deals to be completed in ‘good week’ for Arteta

👉 Rodrygo has ‘chosen’ between Arsenal and Liverpool as PL giants ‘willing to offer’ £78m

But a transfer has been thrown in to doubt once again in Portugal with newspaper Record insisting that a deal for Gyokeres ‘could fall through’ and is at ‘risk of collapse due to funding discrepancies’.

Record claim: ‘Just when everything seemed to be heading toward a conclusion to the long standoff between Gyökeres and Sporting, after Arsenal and the player’s agent presented a deal that guaranteed Sporting SAD a fixed €70 million plus €10 million for objectives, talks between the three parties reached a dead end this Monday and are at risk of collapsing completely.’

It is claimed that ‘there is a disagreement regarding the bonuses, as Sporting is demanding that the variable component of the proposal, of 10 million euros, be easily achieved, while Arsenal is resisting this request.’

Despite ‘all scenarios’ still being ‘open’ the newspaper goes on to add that there is a ‘serious risk that negotiations will collapse completely’.