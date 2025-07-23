Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyokeres despite Fabrizio Romano’s claims on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Gunners have already completed four deals this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke have all joined.

A deal is also imminent for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera with the Spanish defender set to join up with Arsenal on their tour of Asia.

And a transfer for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres is also expected to go through soon after The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday that Arsenal and the Portuguese club were ‘on verge of total agreement’.

Later on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano took it one step further by claiming an ‘agreement has been sealed’ with Gyokeres to Arsenal now a ‘done deal’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Victor Gyokeres to Arsenal, here we go! Deal done for the striker to leave Sporting Lisbon and join Arsenal. Gyokeres made it clear he only wants the Arsenal project. New chapter ready as agreement has been sealed.’

However, Portuguese publication O Jogo claim that ‘there is still no agreement between Sporting and Arsenal regarding the sale’ of Gyokeres.

The report adds: ‘The deal is expected to close at any moment, but there is still no green light for the striker’s departure, as he remains unavailable for Alcochete and is therefore subject to disciplinary action.’

Citing reports from Ornstein and Romano, O Jogo claim that there information is that ‘a negotiating platform has not yet been reached’ and that Gyokeres will be enjoying ‘a few more days of vacation’ yet before he can join Arsenal on tour.

O Jogo continues: ‘The goalscorer will eventually fulfill his dream, but until then, Sporting and Arsenal will still have to negotiate a deal to finalise the transfer.’

ESPN also have an update on the situation with the network claiming Arsenal are ‘edging closer to a deal worth in the region of €73m’ with ‘the delay is due to disagreements over the details of the performance-related add-ons involved’.

Despite that, ‘sources suggest the deal is edging towards a positive conclusion and there remains optimism the 27-year-old could complete his move in time to join up with the Gunners on their preseason tour to Asia’.

Former Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson reckons the signing of Gyokeres could fire Arsenal to the Premier League title next season.

Johnson told 888sport: “If Viktor Gyökeres can bring the form he’s showed at Sporting into the Premier League, then it would be an absolutely brilliant signing for Arsenal. He’s the type of goalscorer that could get the Gunners a step closer to lifting the Premier League trophy.

“His goalscoring record is really impressive. But you do have to take those numbers with a pinch of salt. He hasn’t played in the Premier League yet, and we all know how tough it is to regularly score goals in the English top flight.

“But if he can replicate his Sporting goal ratio at Arsenal, that would be brilliant for the Gunners.”