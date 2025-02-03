Thierry Henry has demanded one signing from Arsenal on deadline day as Mikel Arteta gives an update on their pursuit of a striker.

The Gunners romped to an impressive 5-1 win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday with goals from Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri.

That result saw Arsenal keep the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool at six points with Arne Slot’s side having a game in hand on the Gunners.

It will be tough for Arsenal to hunt down the Reds now but a new forward on deadline day could help Arteta between now and the end of the season.

Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel is one name who has been linked with a late move and Arteta gave an update on their striker pursuit after thrashing Man City.

Arteta told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. I have been focused in the last 24 hours on what we had to do to try to beat Man City. Now we have done it, ok, we will discuss the situation as we always do, then Newcastle, that’s the important thing.

“It’s about intentions, and the intention…I think we have been very clear from every angle of what we want to do. And the other is the reality and what you are able to do.”

When asked about the prospect of a signing on Monday, he said: “It’s always possible.”

And Arsenal legend Henry has urged the Gunners to sign a centre-forward before the window shuts on Monday evening despite their ability to score five goals against one of the best teams in the league.

Following the win over Man City, Henry told Sky Sports: “We need a No.9. Nobody is going to be asking for a No.9 after you win 5-1. But we should be asking for one – the situation is still the same. We’ve been asking for a No.9 for four transfer windows.”

Speaking about the result and atmosphere on Sunday against Man City, Arsenal boss Arteta added: “It was a great day; the result: massive. The performance, the manner that we’ve done it; really happy, really proud of the players. Really proud, again, of the atmosphere that we created in the stadium – it was mind-blowing. So, a good day to remember.

“To live moments like this with the stadium, that energy, with that cohesion between the team and our supporters, that’s something to build on.”

Arteta was impressed by his side’s aggressive presssing for their first goal, he continued: “We were very aggressive, we played with a lot of courage. It has its risks as well because they are so talented, they understand the solutions to them.

“It’s risky but it paid off, we had moments as well where we had to suffer and dig deep, stay deep and be uncomfortable there, have a bit of luck in the right moments and I think they were superb. With the intentions that we played, playing forward, running, attacking spaces, taking risks with the ball and it really paid off.

“The timing [of our second goal] was really important because emotionally we got in the game straight away without giving them any hope or initiative and then we went one after the other as well, so really pleased.”