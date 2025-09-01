Arsenal transfer given ‘here we go’ by Romano as second ‘done deal’ also emerges ahead of medicals

Fabrizio Romano has given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to Brentford’s deal to sign Reiss Nelson from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners have made seven signings over the summer transfer window as the Arsenal board look to give Mikel Arteta the tools to end three seasons as runners-up and finally win the Premier League.

Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze this summer but they are not quite done.

But the Gunners are not finished with a deal for Piero Hincapie set to be announced on deadline day after they agreed a deal to take the Ecuador international to the Emirates Stadium.

And there are a couple of outgoings to finalise on Monday too with transfer expert Romano revealing that Arsenal academy graduate Nelson is heading to Premier League rivals Brentford.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Brentford agree deal to sign Reiss Nelsson from Arsenal, here we go! Nelson has chosen to join Brentford on loan, turning down interest from other Premier League clubs as well as European sides. He is now on his way for his medical.’

Fabio Vieira, who joined Arsenal for around £34m from Porto in 2022, is also on his way out on deadline day with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealing a ‘done deal’ to German side Hamburg.

Plettenberg added on X: ‘DONE DEAL – Fábio Vieira to Hamburger SV Full agreement. 25 y/o attacking midfielder will arrive in Hamburg within the next hour to undergo his medical. Loan with an option to buy worth more than €20m. An unbelievable deal from Kuntz and Costa. Hamburg are signing two new players from Arsenal on Deadline Day: Vieira and Albert Sambi #Lokonga.’

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Liverpool on Sunday with the Gunners undone by a moment of magic Dominik Szoboszlai, who scored a wonderful free-kick to win the game.

When asked if he thought his gameplan was working well against the Reds, Arteta told reporters: “We didn’t do our gameplan to frustrate them; we did it to win it. I think we elevated the game and the dominance to a point that they had to raise it. They did, especially from the 60-78th minute, when then you could see that there were no margins in the game.

“When that happens, the game is going to be decided in two ways. One, with an individual error, and two, with a magic moment. Szoboszlai created a moment that was incredible, that has won the game, and that was the difference, nothing else.”

