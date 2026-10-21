Arsenal transfer hopes shattered with Kvaratskhelia out for the season

PSG have confirmed that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be sidelined for the remainder of the season following an injury sustained in Tuesday night’s game.

PSG beat Barcelona 4-2 last night as they continued their Champions League trophy defence, whilst simultaneously looking to capture their third trophy in as many years.

Kvaratskhelia was substituted in the 59th minute alongside PSG captain Marquinhos, Paris’s third forced change of the game, with Ousmane Dembele succumbing to a thigh injury in the 20th minute.

PSG have since published an injury update, confirming the condition of the three injured players from their latest victory. The report stated: “Having suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to undergo surgery in the coming days.

“Following an injury to his left thigh, Ousmane Dembélé will remain in treatment over the coming weeks.

“Following an injury to his right thigh, Marquinhos will remain in treatment for the coming weeks.”

Three huge blows to the French giants, with last season’s Champions League Best Player, last year’s Ballon d’Or winner, and their club captain for the past six seasons now all sidelined.

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Kvaratskhelia injury damages Arsenal move

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be particularly saddened by Kvaratskhelia’s cruciate injury, with the Spaniard being a real admirer of the wingers skillset.

Kvaratskhelia has been described as a ‘dream’ signing for Arsenal by pundits, as the dangerous Georgian would massively boost the Gunners’ attacking threat, particularly with his ability to operate practically anywhere across the front three due to PSG’s free-flowing forward system.

But Kvaratskhelia hasn’t shown much interest in escaping the joys of his Parisian footballing life, with his father Badri Kvaratskhelia confirming his son had no interest in a move before the summer window even began, and Fabrizio Romano also pushing PSG’s adamancy that the player will remain at the club.

Three-time Arsenal Premier League winner Ray Parlour believes the Gunners should do whatever they can to get Kvaratskhelia in, but understands it would be incredibly difficult. He told The Sun: “You can’t stand still in the Premier League.

“Every club will be trying to bring in someone who is going to make a big difference in their team. Arsenal have got to try and do the same.

“I would like to get Kvaratskhelia from PSG on the left if they can. But I don’t think you’ll get him.

“That’s the sort of player who would certainly be better for you on the left-hand side.”

But as Parlour predicted in June, Arsenal didn’t capture the elusive Kvaratskhelia, and now it feels as though the opportunity is gone whilst the winger takes on the long battle of getting himself back fit.