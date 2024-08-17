According to reports, Arsenal are ‘hours’ away from signing Spain international Mikel Merino as he is ‘close to leaving’ Real Sociedad.

So far this summer, the Gunners have made two signings as they have made David Raya’s move permanent, while they have signed Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Before this transfer window opened, it was widely reported that one of their priorities is to sign a new centre-midfielder. After being heavily linked with Martin Zubimendi, it’s emerged that Merino is their preferred target.

The 28-year-old – who impressed for Spain at Euro 2024 – recently entered the final year of his contract and he’s also been linked with La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Arsenal have been in talks with Merino for several weeks, with it widely considered that it’s only a matter of time before this deal will be completed.

On Saturday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Arsenal and Real Sociedad “will be in contact this weekend to get the deal done”.

“Arsenal and Real Sociedad will be in contact again this weekend to get the Mikel Merino deal done,” Romano said.

READ: Man Utd ‘biggest worry’ requires Ten Hag ‘plan’; Guardiola, FFP tipped to make Arsenal PL winners



“Negotiations at the final stages after Arsenal advanced more than two weeks ago. The fee is almost agreed upon while they work on deal structure/payment terms. All parties remain optimistic.”

Real Sociedad have their first La Liga game of the 2024/25 season on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano. Ahead of this match, it’s been confirmed that Merino will not be involved.

Explaining his decision to leave Merino out of his squad, Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil said: “(I’ve left out players who) are in talks with other teams.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Paul Merson ‘shocked’ Arsenal let Chelsea seal ‘incredible’ transfer – ‘he’d be a great signing’

👉 One per club: Premier League hot takes include Arsenal near-invincible, Man City relegated, Klopp return

👉 Ten Hag will not be sacked and Liverpool will finish above Arsenal – it’s predictions season!

“If it were up to him (Merino), he would be on the pitch, but I’m leaving him out. I think it’s the best thing for everyone. During the week we worked thinking that he would be with the group and at the last minute I decided to leave him out.

“You know Merino, he was there to help. At the moment he is with us, at the moment he hasn’t left. I don’t know what will happen, although I know what he wants, but we don’t know because the market is what it is. Tomorrow he will help Real to win, but off the pitch.”

Responding to these comments, reports in Spain claim Merino is ‘close to leaving Real Sociedad’ for Liverpool.

At the moment, Merino is said to be ‘waiting for Arsenal’ as it is noted that his absence makes it ‘clear his transfer to Arsenal is a matter of hours’ away from being completed.

The report also claims Arsenal’s current offer is worth an initial €30m plus €5m in add-ons (around £30m) overall. While Sociedad’s valuation is €40m (£34m), it is expected that a compromise will be reached within the next day or two.