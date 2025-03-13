Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly focusing his transfer interest on one of the Premier League’s best midfielders this summer.

The Gunners have both Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of contract at the end of the season and their potential exits open the door for new additions.

Mikel Merino arrived last summer and there has been intense speculation over a move for another Spaniard from Real Sociedad in Martin Zubimendi, whose £51million release clause is well documented and Arsenal were heavily linked in January over a move.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal fans are told to expect ‘many surprises’ from their new director who has just left Atletico Madrid after 12 years.

Having fallen short of the title again for the third season in a row, big moves will likely be made to bolster the Gunners in midfield and attack.

Plus, the deal for Zubimendi is said to be a case of a matter of time at this point and they could look to negotiate a slightly lower price than the release clause mentioned.

A European Championship winner with Spain, the 25-year-old is highly rated and wanted by multiple clubs and he was close to joining Liverpool last season before opting to remain in Spain.

Andrea Berta desires Premier League star

What will excite Arsenal fans is that Berta is reportedly a ‘lover’ of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and that his admiration has been longstanding which gives them a boost in their pursuit of him this summer.

He has supposedly tried to sign him on three different occasions in the past and adding the 27-year-old in his prime would certainly be a statement deal.

However, there are some stipulations for the Gunners to consider. Should Newcastle fail to finish within the top five places and miss out on Champions League football, they could be set to part ways with him for around £60million.

The Magpies currently sit joint-fifth in the table with Manchester City but the likes of Brighton and Bournemouth are breathing down their necks and it is a race that is likely to rumble on until the final weekends of the season.

AS has also reported that the midfielder doesn’t want to leave until he’s won a trophy with the club and he has the perfect opportunity to do so this weekend with the EFL Cup final set to take place against Liverpool.

Previously, manager Eddie Howe expressed his desire to keep Guimaraes given he is a key player for his side. “He is integral to what we are doing. He is an inspirational player and we’re desperate to keep him.”