Arsenal transfer: Juve eye swap for Gunners star ‘in everyone’s notebook’; Arteta weighs up £35m striker ‘assault’

Charlie Patino and Moise Kean have been linked with a swap deal, while the Gunners want Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is “in everyone’s notebook” across Europe as Juventus weigh up a potential swap deal, according to reports.

The Gunners brilliant first half of the season took a little bump in the road on Thursday night as West Ham won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal would’ve leapfrogged Liverpool into first place in the Premier League if they’d won but instead remain second and two points behind the Merseysiders.

And there are concerns that their forward line won’t score them enough goals to help them to title glory this season with Gabriel Jesus providing just three goals and one assist in 14 Premier League appearances, while back-up option Eddie Nketiah has five in 18 matches.

But Arsenal may need to sell before they can buy in January if they want to bring in another forward option and the potential sale of Patino could aid their transfer strategy.

Patino, who is one of the hottest prospects at the club, impressed in a loan spell at Blackpool last season and has been putting in a number of good displays at Swansea this term.

READ MORE: Moyes and West Ham put the seal on a brilliant if puzzling 2023 with victory at profligate Arsenal

And the Arsenal youngster is attracting interest from both Juventus and AC Milan with market intermediary Michele Fratini claiming earlier this month that there is interest from the Serie A giants in Patino.

Fratini told TV Play: “Charlie Patino is an ‘all-rounder’, he can play both in front of the defense and as a playmaker or attacking midfielder. He has a lot of quality and many people like him in England, he is very talented. Perhaps he is Arsenal’s greatest player at youth level.

“I’m not exaggerating in saying that we are faced with a player who will be able to make his mark at a high level, if he finds the right place. Arsenal loaned him first to Blackburn and now to Swansea, but plan to take him back in June. Challenge between Juventus and Milan ? It’s in everyone’s notebook, he is among the 50 strongest young people in the world.”

Tuttosport, who relay Fratini’s comments, insist that Arsenal will not accept ‘less than €20 million’ for Patino and Juventus will ‘try to overcome by introducing’ Moise Kean into the deal.

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked heavily with a move to Arsenal in the past with the Gunners looking for a centre-forward to take the goalscoring burden of the team.

And now TV Play insist that the Premier League club ‘could launch an assault’ for the Serbia international in January in an effort to ‘avoid’ missing out on the Premier League title.

Vlahovic is a ‘profile identified by [Mikel] Arteta to strengthen’ his forward line but the main stumbling block could come over Juventus’ asking price.

Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli values Vlahovic at €60m (£52m) but the report adds that Arsenal are insisting that they will ‘not go beyond’ €40m (£35m).