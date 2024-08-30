Romano reveals update on Arsenal ‘bombshell’ move for Liverpool star; Bayern man ‘not discussed’

Darwin Nunez will not be leaving Liverpool for Premier League rivals Arsenal before the transfer deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There have been reports that the Gunners are still looking to sign a new striker before the transfer deadline with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen among the names linked.

And reports in Spain on Wednesday claimed that Arsenal are now looking to ‘shake up the transfer market’ with a ‘bombshell’ move for Liverpool striker Nunez before Friday’s deadline.

Nunez is yet to start for Liverpool in their first two Premier League matches under Arne Slot and now Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘willing to take advantage of this uncertainty’ with the Gunners resuming ‘their interest they already showed in Nunez when he was at Benfica’.

Liverpool ‘would demand a sum greater than £73m, Arsenal’s ambition to strengthen their attack could lead them to take the decisive step before the market closes’.

However, transfer expert Romano insists that Liverpool striker Nunez is “not desperate to leave at all this summer” and will remain at Anfield.

Romano said on his Playback channel: “Let me repeat, Darwin is not going to Arsenal, and Darwin is not leaving Liverpool. He is not desperate to leave at all this summer, he is very relaxed and happy with Arne Slot. He is very focused on Liverpool.

“I am also hearing very positive things on Darwin recently, in terms of private life, he’s taking care of himself in a special way. He wants to focus 100% on football in the best way possible. I’m only receiving positive feedback on the situation.”

It is not the first time that the Uruguayan has been linked with a move away from Liverpool with Nunez coming in for a lot of criticism over the last couple of seasons.

And former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique said in April that Nunez is not good enough to play for a side challenging for the top trophies.

Enrique said: “There is too much space opening up for other sides playing against Liverpool, but that is not the biggest problem. They are simply missing too many chances.

“It is not possible to win the Premier League when you miss as many chances as they do, especially when you aren’t too strong defensively and concede a lot of chances at your own end.”

“Darwin Nunez is simply not at the required level and he never has been. He is a good player, I like him a lot and the fans love him, but he isn’t at the level of some of Liverpool’s best forwards from the past.

“He is a good player but he is not a Liverpool number nine. He could play for a lot of top teams in Europe, but he is not good enough for those that are challenging for trophies.

“Their old front three was one of the world’s best and now this current team only really has two goalscorers – Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota. Cody Gakpo is not a goalscorer and he won’t get you 20 goals every season like Sadio Mane and Salah did.

“Roberto Firmino wasn’t a player to score that may goals, but he gave you so much more outside of that. Darwin Nunez gets a lot of chances but misses them too frequently.”