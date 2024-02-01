Arsenal prepare to make ‘sensational move’ for Man Utd star who took a ‘dump on his own doorstep’

Arsenal are weighing up a potential move for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford amid uncertainty surrounding his future, according to reports.

The England international got himself into trouble last week when he was left out of their FA Cup match against Newport County on Sunday due to “illness” after reportedly spending last Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub.

It was claimed that Rashford engaged in a 12-hour drinking session which finished at 3am but Man Utd now consider the matter “closed” after releasing a statement earlier this week.

A Man Utd statement read: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

It is understood that Rashford has now returned to Man Utd training and is in contention for their trip to face Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night.

But it has raised doubts about his happiness at Old Trafford with Rashford already disciplined this season after he went to a nightclub party following their embarrassing 3-0 loss at home to arch-rivals Man City.

There have already been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to rekindle their interest in the Man Utd forward and now Football Insider claims that Premier League side Arsenal are also interested.

The report adds that the Gunners are eyeing a ‘sensational move’ for Rashford in the summer and are currently ‘keeping close tabs’ on his situation at Old Trafford.

Arsenal were ‘interested in a move for the England international two years ago’ and it is ‘believed they could reignite their interest in Rashford following fresh doubts over his future at Old Trafford’.

But Erik ten Hag’s side ‘would demand a fee well above the £45million Arsenal would have paid in 2022’ despite his poor form this season.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has accused Rashford of “sh**ting on his own doorstep” too many times recently and needs to improve his “professionalism”.

Parker told MyBettingSites: “You live and die by the people you play with, and he has to remember that. I think it might end up with Rashford having to find a new club, and the teammates will have a hard time trusting him.

“Are they going to trust him? No, because he has been sh**ting on his own doorstep so many times.

“He needs to think about the fact that he is Manchester through and through. He will live in this city after he retires and he has to live with all these stories about his professionalism. It’s not going to be an enjoyable time for him to be honest.”