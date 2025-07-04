La Liga star ‘rejects’ new deal to sign for Arsenal as the Gunners ‘close in’ on two transfers

Arsenal are closing in two new signings with deals for Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres edging closer, according to reports.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined from Chelsea in a £5m deal on Tuesday as Mikel Arteta brings in competition to compete with David Raya for the number one spot.

Deals for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard have also been lined up, while personal terms have been agreed in principle with Valencia centre-back Mosquera as Arsenal try to negotiate a fee.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano attempted to ease fears earlier this week that Mosquera could sign a new deal at Valencia rather than making a move to Arsenal.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Valencia have offered a new deal to Cristhian Mosquera with an important salary. My understanding, guys, is that Cristhian Mosquera’s desire is very clear – Arsenal.

“Cristhian Mosquera wants to play for Arsenal. Now it’s on Valencia and Arsenal to reach an agreement on the transfer fee. The first bid, 14-15 million euros, got rejected.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd to move for Watkins, Arsenal given Rodrygo boost

“Arsenal will be back to the table with a new proposal. So for sure the conversation will continue club to club for Mosquera and the decision of the player is to go to Arsenal. Now Valencia can try their efforts, of course, it’s maximum respect for the club, but my feeling is that Cristhian Mosquera is leaning towards a move to Arsenal.

“So that’s my understanding, that’s my feeling and we will see what’s going to happen there. But for sure the attraction of the Arsenal project for this player is something very strong and so it’s going to be complicated, I think, for Valencia to convince Mosquera to stay at the club.”

And now Caught Offside claim that Arsenal are ‘edging closer to securing the signing’ of Mosquera ‘with the transfer now entering a decisive phase’ after the Spain Under-21 international ‘rejected Valencia’s offer of a new contract’.

Mosquera only has a year left on his contract in Spain and Valencia ‘are under pressure to cash in on their prized asset to avoid risking losing him for free next year’.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Arteta sets Arsenal deadline to sign Viktor Gyokeres with striker tipped to ‘show up’ for training

👉 Arsenal ‘could be persuaded’ to sell forward as Al Nassr’s ‘attention turns’ after Liverpool rejection

👉 Arsenal ready Eberechi Eze bid after transfer pitch to ‘desperate’ Crystal Palace star

After seeing an offer of €14m turned down by the La Liga side, Arsenal are ‘prepared to return with an improved bid in the region of €20-25 million’.

With personal terms already sealed, Arsenal now have ‘an edge to complete the transfer soon’ with Mosquera keen to make the move to the Premier League.

Bringing in a new centre-forward was also a top priority this summer with Sporting CP’s Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko their two top targets.

And now Football Insider claims that Arsenal ‘are closing in on a deal to sign’ Gyokeres with the Gunners ‘growing confident that a deal will be completed’.

Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke reveals: “My understanding is that his representatives were in Portugal for showdown talks with Sporting Lisbon to try and thrash this deal out.

“There is a growing optimism from his side and from Arsenal that they can get it over the line. The Sweden international has been one of Arsenal’s top targets this summer.

“Gyokeres is the clear favourite now to make that move to the Emirates Stadium. There’s been a bit of an ongoing row between Gyokeres and Sporing in recent weeks.

“It’s been claimed he could go on strike because he feels they’ve gone back on a gentleman’s agreement to let him leave for below his release clause.

“No deal is done until it’s done, but there is a growing optimism Arsenal are finally going to get Gyokeres as their new number nine next season.

“It’s just a matter of trying to thrash out a fee with Sporting. It would be a huge signing for Arsenal because that’s an area that has been lacking under Arteta.”