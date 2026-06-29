Arsenal in bidding war with Liverpool for £69m midfielder after enquiries made

Arsenal are battling Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid for Morocco World Cup star Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to a report.

Bouaddi has emerged as one of the most exciting teenagers in Europe, having made 42 senior appearances for Lille last season despite being only 18 years old. The midfielder is currently thriving with Morocco at the World Cup after opting to represent the North African country over France.

Bouaddi was hot property before the tournament began, but his excellent performance during Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Brazil has seen his reputation skyrocket.

As per Spanish newspaper AS, Arsenal, Liverpool and City are ‘leading the pack of English clubs’ in the chase for the Ligue 1 sensation.

Real Madrid have been ‘monitoring him for some time’ and could make a move of their own depending on other midfield pursuits, while Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix.

Bayern Munich and clubs in Italy admire Bouaddi, but they are less likely to pay the huge fee required to sign him.

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Arsenal, Liverpool, City and PSG have supposedly entered into a ‘bidding war’ for Bouaddi, as Lille have already received several ‘offers’ and ‘enquiries’.

The Athletic confirmed recently that Lille are holding out for €80million (£69m) before selling their best young talent.

It is unclear at this stage exactly where Bouaddi wants to go to take the next step in his career. Premier League interest is clearly very strong, but PSG should not be ruled out as they have snapped up several of Ligue 1’s best young players in recent years.

It was claimed on Wednesday that Liverpool have held a new round of talks for Bouaddi. The player has told Liverpool and other interested sides that he wants a key role at his next club, in order to continue his exceptional development.

Bouaddi does not want to warm the bench, as that could halt his progress to becoming a truly elite midfielder.

Bouaddi was warned last week that joining Arsenal could be the wrong move, as Mikel Arteta might ask him to change his style.

ESPN suggested on Saturday that City are best-placed to sign Bouaddi, even after agreeing a mega £116m deal for fellow midfielder Elliot Anderson.

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