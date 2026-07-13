Arsenal to launch new Bruno Guimaraes bid as ‘utter nonsense’ shut down

Bruno Guimaraes wants Arsenal but how much do they want him?

Arsenal are expected to return with a new offer for Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports, while former Newcastle United chief Mehrdad Ghodoussi has responded to fresh claims about the Brazil star’s potential sale.

Newcastle have already lost Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, and Guimaraes could be next. The club captain has asked to leave so he can join Arsenal and continue playing in the Champions League, having become disillusioned with the direction of the Newcastle project.

So far, Arsenal are thought to have made proposals worth £55million and £65m, which have been rejected by Newcastle.

Arsenal are willing to go up to around £80m, whereas Newcastle are demanding £100m to sell their talisman.

On Monday morning, The Telegraph’s Newcastle correspondent, Luke Edwards, claimed Arsenal had been ‘misled’ after being told Guimaraes would be available for £50m this summer.

‘Arsenal always knew Newcastle wanted to keep Guimaraes and appreciated how crucial he was to manager Eddie Howe, but they were encouraged to pursue the player as they were informed it would take a bid of about £50m to open the door to talks,’ Edwards wrote.

READ: Arsenal could offer Tonali money and Bruno Guimaraes may still be a bargain…

‘That view appears to have been based on a conversation Guimaraes’ representatives claim to have had with Amanda Staveley, Newcastle’s former co-owner, who said they would be willing to listen to offers of that size if they failed to qualify for the Champions League.’

However, Staveley’s husband Ghodoussi – who also invested in Newcastle before the pair left their roles in July 2024 – has shut down Edwards’ claim about that alleged ‘conversation’.

Ghodoussi responded to Edwards’ post on X, formerly Twitter, by writing simply: ‘Utter nonsense.’

Edwards then posted the following: ‘I don’t want to do this publicly but I will if I have to do so. I have spoken to Amanda this morning and she has agreed the story is not utter nonsense.

Bruno Guimaraes saga deepens

‘They deny they ever made a promise to Bruno that he could leave. That denial is in the article but it does not change the fact that this is what Bruno’s reps have claimed took place. One of the justifications for wanting a move.

‘Mehrdad and Amanda deny that was ever promised. There is a lot more that could be said about things but I will leave it there out of respect.’

In an earlier post, Edwards stated that Arsenal will return to the negotiating table for Guimaraes.

‘Arsenal like him, Bruno likes them. But there is a big difference between liking a player at £50m and wanting that same player at almost double the price,’ he wrote.

‘I’m sure Arsenal will test the water some more. As we saw with [Alexander] Isak last summer there is no such thing as not for sale.’

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on July 9 that Arsenal are preparing a formal bid worth £80m that they believe will seriously test Newcastle’s resolve.

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