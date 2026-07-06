Arsenal to launch new Bruno Guimaraes bid as Newcastle star’s exit stance revealed

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are preparing a new move for Bruno Guimaraes as the Newcastle United captain warms to the idea of leaving St James’ Park, a report has revealed.

Arsenal were keen on Guimaraes’ central midfield partner Sandro Tonali, but they were not willing to match Tottenham Hotspur’s huge £100million deal for the Italian. Alex Scott of Bournemouth is another midfielder liked by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, though Guimaraes appears more attainable this summer.

Arsenal opened the bidding for the Brazilian by sending Newcastle a £55m verbal proposal, which was quickly rejected.

Newcastle have previously set Guimaraes’ valuation at £100m, so a bid worth £55m was never going to be enough to strike an agreement.

However, Arsenal feel they are not too far off testing Newcastle’s resolve.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have exclusively revealed that Arsenal are ‘considering a fresh bid’ for Guimaraes after receiving ‘encouragement’ there is a deal to be done.

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Sources have yet to disclose the exact value of Arsenal’s prospective new bid.

Guimaraes is ‘souring on the prospect of staying at Newcastle’ as he is ‘increasingly tempted by regular Champions League football’ and is ‘growing frustrated by the club’s direction following further high-profile sales’.

Alexander Isak forced through a £125m transfer to Liverpool last summer, while Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona for £69m prior to Tonali’s exit.

The report adds: ‘While he has shown immense loyalty to the Magpies, helping them to domestic silverware and establishing himself as a fan favourite, the lack of Champions League nights is testing that commitment.

Arsenal ‘most aggressive’ in Guimaraes pursuit

‘Premier League champions Arsenal remain the most aggressive suitors, with exploratory talks already held.’

Behind Arsenal in the transfer pursuit are Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Madrid have ‘revived their long-standing interest’, while City ‘continue to monitor developments’ alongside Barca.

Newcastle sources insist the 28-year-old is ‘not for sale’. Eddie Howe’s side are working on a potentially record-breaking new contract for Guimaraes, but he looks set to listen to other offers.

The Chronicle reported on July 1 that there are ‘growing fears’ Guimaraes could follow Tonali out of the club.

Their report also suggested an offer worth £65m might be enough to convince Newcastle to part ways with their talisman.

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