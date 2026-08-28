Endrick reaches decision on joining Arsenal from Real Madrid as approach made

Endrick will be staying at Real Madrid this summer despite Arsenal expressing interest in the Brazilian, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid agreed a deal for Endrick in December 2022, with the striker going on to join Los Blancos officially in July 2024. Madrid reportedly paid an initial €60million (£51m) for Endrick, while the deal could eventually rise to €70m (£60m) through add-ons.

Endrick spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon in an attempt to get his development back on track, having previously struggled to make a significant impact at the Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old demonstrated why he is such a coveted talent while at Lyon, registering eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances.

Endrick is now back at Madrid and working under returning manager Jose Mourinho.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Arsenal have ‘reignited their interest’ in the forward, sensing an opportunity to bring him to England.

READ: Arsenal behind only £806m Chelsea in five-year net spend table

Their report reads: ‘TEAMtalk can now reveal that Arsenal have returned with fresh enquiries after sanctioning Gabriel Martinelli’s move to Al-Hilal.

‘The Gunners had already discussed Endrick with Real earlier in the summer while speaking to the Spanish giants about Vinicius Junior.

‘During those discussions, Arsenal also asked about Endrick and Arda Guler as they assessed potential attacking options.’

But Endrick and Madrid have mutually decided no transfer will be happening this summer, Romano has stated.

‘Despite new reports and stories in the last 24h, Real Madrid and Endrick’s stance has not changed: he’s staying,’ the journalist wrote on X.

‘Endrick will go nowhere despite requests from several clubs.

‘Real Madrid management and Mourinho wanted Endrick to stay; he has no intention to leave.’

Endrick rejects Arsenal opportunity

Arsenal have seemingly identified Endrick as a big-name attacking option after missing out on players such as Morgan Rogers, Vinicius and Bradley Barcola.

Endrick’s team-mate Vinicius was seriously tempted by Arsenal’s offer, though he ultimately extended his contract with the Spanish giants.

Endrick now looks set to follow Vinicius’ lead by rejecting the Premier League champions.

Arsenal are also big admirers of Julian Alvarez, who has publicly spoken about his desire to leave Atletico Madrid.

However, Alvarez has picked Barca as his dream destination, while Atleti are refusing to sell the Argentine.

Due to these factors, Mikel Arteta will have to search elsewhere for elite attacking upgrades.

The Gunners could reignite their interest in Marcus Rashford, even though he has returned to the Man Utd squad.

Nico Williams of Athletic Club is another possible option, as is Igor Paixao of Marseille. Arsenal like Kenan Yildiz too, but the Turk will now miss several months due to a foot injury.

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