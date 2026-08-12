Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal ‘contact’ for new Atletico Madrid star

Julian Alvarez is not the only Atletico Madrid star Arsenal are interested in, as they have also enquired about the availability of his team-mate Marc Pubill, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Alvarez has publicly confirmed his desire to leave Atleti this summer. The striker would ideally like to join Barcelona, but if the Catalans cannot afford the necessary transfer fee, Arsenal are in a good position to swoop in.

The main obstacle is Atleti standing firm. They are determined to keep Alvarez and are therefore demanding at least €150-200m (£128-171m) to sell him.

It will be intriguing to see whether that stance softens as we get closer to the transfer deadline, as Atleti know the Argentine is eager to move on.

Romano has revealed on his YouTube channel that Arsenal have now approached Atleti, but for 23-year-old centre-back Pubill, rather than Alvarez.

“Don’t forget that Arsenal will also sign a centre-back,” the journalist said.

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“At the moment, on Jules Kounde, no big updates so far. So the situation remains quiet around Kounde.

“Talking about other defenders, [there are] two different situations.

“One is for a player who is for sure in the list, and it’s not a new name. It’s [Ezri] Konsa at Aston Villa.

“He’s a defender really appreciated by Arsenal. He remains a name they are having a negotiation for, on club side and on player side.

“So for Konsa, Arsenal are in the mix.

“Then, another name really appreciated by Arsenal is Marc Pubill from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal identify two main centre-back targets

“Marc Pubill is one of the names on Arsenal’s list. Arsenal had some contact to understand about the price and to try and understand if there is a chance to sign Marc Pubill.

“But Atletico Madrid absolutely want to keep him. So at the moment, also Marc Pubill looks like a difficult target.

“Cuti Romero was a name linked in the media, but Cuti Romero is expected to join Atletico Madrid. Tottenham are not selling to Arsenal.

“Konsa is probably the most easy solution on the market. Still very expensive, but for sure one to watch.”

Konsa and Pubill possess similar profiles, as they are both centre-backs who are also comfortable playing at right-back.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Konsa, though they do not want to meet Villa’s £60m asking price.

Romero, meanwhile, is set to join Atleti after Romano gave the move his ‘here we go’ confirmation. Atleti are due to pay Spurs €40m (£34m) for the controversial defender.

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