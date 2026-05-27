Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Julian Alvarez has decided against penning a new contract with Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano, as Arsenal challenge Paris Saint-Germain for the striker’s capture.

Alvarez left Manchester City in August 2024 by joining Atleti in a huge €95million (£82m) deal. The Argentine wanted to get out of Erling Haaland’s shadow, and he has successfully established himself as Atleti’s talisman.

However, Alvarez is already plotting his next move. He wants to join one of Europe’s very best clubs as he is concerned about Atleti’s ability to compete for illustrious trophies such as LaLiga and the Champions League.

Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona and Chelsea are all interested in signing the lethal No 9. Arsenal and PSG appear to be frontrunners as things stand, as Barca will struggle to afford him, while Chelsea have dropped out of European competition altogether.

Romano has now revealed on his YouTube channel that it is ‘100 per cent decided’ Alvarez will not negotiate fresh terms with Atleti, which will help Arsenal significantly.

Romano said: “What I can confirm to you is what I reported here on the channel two days ago. Julian Alvarez has no intention to sign [a] new contract at Atletico Madrid. That’s for sure.

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“Many news on Julian renewing, Julian signing a new deal, Julian being offered money. It is not about seven, eight, 10-12 million.

“Julian Alvarez will not sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid. That’s 100 per cent decided. So for sure, Julian’s intention is not to put pen to paper.

“The situation of Julian Alvarez remains absolutely open. All doors are open.

“The situation remains absolutely one to watch because when a player doesn’t want to sign a new contract, probably the direction is already clear.”

On Monday, Spanish journalist Pedro Fullana claimed Arsenal and PSG have received the ‘green light’ from Alvarez to open talks.

Arsenal pushing hard for Julian Alvarez

“There have been intermediaries with connections to PSG and Arsenal who have also enquired with Atletico,” he said.

“It’s obvious that the club knows that when all this is happening, it’s because Julian’s agents, and therefore Julian himself, have given the green light for discussions about his future away from Atletico Madrid.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed Arsenal are making an ‘aggressive’ move to try and beat PSG in the race for the 26-year-old.

The Gunners could offer players such as Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli to bring down Alvarez’s cost. Atleti are currently demanding €150m (£130m) for their superstar.

Last month, Atleti boss Diego Simeone admitted Alvarez is liked by rival clubs.

He said: “I just suppose it is normal [for Alvarez to be attracting interest].

“He is an extraordinary player. There is interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about.”

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