Arsenal get double Julian Alvarez boost with mega sale to aid £100m signing

Arsenal are emerging as frontrunners to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, a report has revealed, with Mikel Arteta’s side open to Kai Havertz’s exit to help fund the move.

Alvarez has hit 19 goals in 47 matches so far this season, helping Atleti reach the Copa del Rey final and the last four of the Champions League. The striker scored in the Copa del Rey final, but Diego Simeone’s side lost on penalties to Real Sociedad.

Alvarez also managed three goals and two assists across two legs against Tottenham Hotspur as Atleti set up a Champions League semi-final tie with Arsenal.

Alvarez is open to leaving Atleti this summer to join an elite club and win major honours, and that Champions League clash will be intriguing as Arsenal are pushing to sign him.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Barcelona are no longer favourites to sign the Argentina international as they cannot meet his price tag, which will be in excess of £100million (€115m).

Alvarez previously decided on Barca as his preferred destination, but they are now ‘looking at alternative options,’ the report states.

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Chelsea represent Arsenal’s main Premier League competition for the goalscorer. But, in a second boost for Arsenal, Chelsea could fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, which would affect their chances of convincing Alvarez to join.

These factors have seen Arsenal move into a strong position to bring the former Manchester City hitman back to the Premier League.

Arsenal previously viewed Alvarez as a versatile option to bolster their forward ranks, though they have been made aware that he only wants to operate centrally.

As such, Arsenal have ‘adjusted their plans’ to ‘accommodate’ Alvarez.

The Gunners are open to ‘moving on’ Havertz to make room for the World Cup winner in their squad.

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Bayern Munich are keen on signing Havertz this summer to improve their options in the No 10 position. The Bavarians have shortlisted Newcastle United’s Nick Woltmade, too.

Bayern hold long-term admiration for Havertz, having watched him break through as a youngster at Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal paid Chelsea £65m for the German in June 2023 and would want to make a profit when selling him.

Gabriel Jesus is another player who could be sold to free up space for Alvarez. Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano discussed Jesus’ situation by saying: “There have been stories from Italy. Gabriel decided to go with a new agent at the beginning of 2026 to start assessing his future.

“He is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but I can guarantee to you that at this stage, the player is completely focused on trying to win something with Arsenal this season. He is really obsessed by that; he loves Arsenal.

“In the summer – not now in April or May – Gabriel Jesus could assess proposals in case of good bids for summer 2026.

“He could leave Arsenal one year before the expiration of his contract; that’s a possibility, but it’s not something he is actively searching for now.

“He wants to fight for titles, and then in the summer, the possibility for his exit could become concrete.”

Jesus has picked up interest from clubs in both Italy and Brazil.

Arsenal will keep current first-choice striker Viktor Gyokeres, though Alvarez’s arrival would seriously threaten his role in the team.

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