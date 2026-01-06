Karim Adeyemi has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal ‘lead the race’ for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi despite rival interest from Manchester United, according to a report.

Adeyemi has long been touted for a Premier League move, having made a name for himself as one of the best attackers in the German Bundesliga. The 23-year-old is versatile and can shine as a winger, second striker or centre-forward, which has seen elite Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea converge on him.

As per the latest from CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Man Utd are the two sides currently battling to bring Adeyemi to England.

Arsenal and Man Utd are ‘on alert’ after being informed that Dortmund have ‘placed Adeyemi on the transfer market’.

BVB are ‘prepared to sanction his sale’ for €60-70million (£52-61m) this month, the report claims.

Arsenal and Man Utd both hold ‘strong interest’, while Barcelona are supposedly ‘monitoring developments from a distance’. It is Arsenal who are ‘best placed’ to snare Adeyemi as the player’s camp are ‘attracted by Mikel Arteta’s project’, which could finally yield a league title this season.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has also laid the most groundwork for a possible deal. He has ‘outlined a defined role for Adeyemi‘, with the Germany international eyed as competition for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank. Adeyemi could also fill in at No 9 or on the right if required.

United, meanwhile, ‘face a tougher sell’ as their project is a lot further behind. Adeyemi has not been impressed by the ‘recent instability’ at Old Trafford, especially after Ruben Amorim’s fiery departure on Monday.

As such, United ‘would need to offer a higher wage package’ to convince Adeyemi to join.

While Adeyemi is a lightning-fast player who possesses great finishing, this would not be a risk-free deal for either Arsenal or United.

His performances have dipped this term, and there has also been ‘friction behind the scenes’. This is why Dortmund have brought forward plans to sell Adeyemi.

It was claimed on November 19 that Adeyemi ‘favours’ Arsenal over United as he prepares for a big-money switch to the Premier League.

Spanish outlet Fichajes suggested on Boxing Day that Liverpool could burst into the race for the attacker by launching an ‘aggressive offer‘.

