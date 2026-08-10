Arsenal make move for £86m attacking phenom as response revealed

Arsenal have acted on their interest in Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz, though the Italian giants do not intend to sell him this summer, according to a report.

The Italian press claim Arsenal have identified Yildiz as their latest target for the left wing position after missing out on Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior. Rogers joined Chelsea for a huge £117million, while Vinicius flirted with a transfer to Arsenal before signing a new six-year contract with Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta has tasked Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta with signing a top-class left winger who can replace Gabriel Martinelli and compete with Christos Tzolis for game time this season.

Calciomercato, citing fellow Italian outlet La Stampa, revealed on Sunday that Arsenal are showing interest in Yildiz as they pursue a ‘major attacking signing’.

However, Arsenal were warned that Juve want over €100m (£86m) to sell the Serie A superstar.

Tutto Juve have now provided their information on Yildiz’s future, reporting that Arsenal had an enquiry for him rejected in June.

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The Gunners have once again ‘made a move’ for Yildiz as they hold ‘great interest’ in landing him. But Juve have told Arteta’s side the Turkish maestro is ‘unsellable’ and that they plan to ‘build their future around him’.

Yildiz’s No 10 shirt is seen as ‘symbolic’ by Juve chiefs, who know that selling the club’s best player would infuriate their fans.

Juve see Yildiz as a key asset to helping them get back to ‘greatness’, so he will not be going anywhere this summer.

This response will force Arsenal to evaluate other attacking options. Their top target is currently Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain, as he wants to leave in search of guaranteed starts and move to the Premier League.

Arsenal consider Barcola, Yildiz

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that while Liverpool are leading the charge for Barcola, Arsenal have contacted his agents to kickstart a move of their own.

Berta is working hard to hijack Liverpool’s swoop for Barcola. Arsenal hero Perry Groves has revealed what he is hearing about the Frenchman’s next move.

Barcola will cost even more than Yildiz, as PSG are holding out for €150m (£128m) before selling him.

Arsenal and Liverpool will try their hardest to drive that price down, seeing it as an inflated figure.

If Barcola chooses Liverpool over a switch to the Emirates, then Arsenal could move for backup targets Nico Williams and Iliman Ndiaye.

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