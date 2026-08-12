Arsenal reach decision on selling Martin Zubimendi to Chelsea for £77m

Arsenal have decided whether to let Martin Zubimendi join rivals Chelsea in a shock £77million deal this summer, a report has revealed.

Xabi Alonso knows Zubimendi well, having worked with the midfielder during his time in charge of Real Sociedad’s B team. Plenty has happened since then, with Alonso guiding Bayer Leverkusen to an unprecedented unbeaten season – and first-ever Bundesliga title – before a disappointing stint in charge of Real Madrid.

Zubimendi, meanwhile, has helped Spain lift both the Euros and World Cup, while also winning the Premier League with Arsenal during his first season in England.

Alonso had been expected to come up against Zubimendi this term, as the 44-year-old coach has taken charge at Chelsea. But there have been surprise reports in recent days that Alonso wants Chelsea to swoop for Zubimendi, a player he previously asked Madrid to sign.

Alonso sees the Spain star as a key addition who can help Chelsea to dominate games from midfield.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Arsenal are, incredibly, open to selling Zubimendi to Chelsea.

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That is despite the fact he is seen as a top-class midfielder who would seriously elevate one of their closest rivals.

Arsenal’s £75m capture of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United has opened the door for Zubimendi to join Chelsea.

The report states that Arsenal want at least £77m to sell Zubimendi. TEAMtalk add: ‘While Arsenal are not desperate to sell the 27-year-old, the high valuation reflects both his quality and the significant profit that could be made just 12 months after his arrival.

‘Zubimendi himself is also keen to make sure he has a key role at a club, opening the door for a potential sale this summer.’

Arsenal open to Martin Zubimendi sale

Arsenal originally paid £60m to sign Zubimendi from Sociedad last summer, and he went on to play in all 38 of their league matches last term.

The relationship between the 27-year-old and Alonso is described as ‘strong’. Alonso is a ‘long-time admirer’ of Zubimendi and sees him as a potential replacement for Manchester City target Enzo Fernandez.

There could be a midfield merry-go-round this summer, as City want Fernandez to replace Rodri, who is in talks to join Barcelona.

Chelsea have set Fernandez’s valuation at £120m, whereas City believe a deal can be struck for closer to £100m.

In another twist, Madrid are monitoring Zubimendi’s situation, having missed out on him to Arsenal last year.

Madrid had hoped to land Rodri this summer, but he has picked Barca instead.

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