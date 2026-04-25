Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to beat Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for Sporting CP star Maxi Araujo, as per a report.

Araujo is a 26-year-old left-back who can also operate further forward as a left winger. He was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, and spent time at Mexican clubs Puebla and Toluca before joining Sporting in August 2024.

Sporting paid Toluca just under €14million for Araujo, and he has gone on to become an important first-team player at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

This season, Araujo has put up six goals and four assists in 41 matches, helping his club reach the Portuguese Cup final and compete for the Primeira Liga title.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (as cited by Sport Witness), Araujo could ‘follow in Viktor Gyokeres’ footsteps’ as Arsenal have ‘already initiated contact’ over a potential deal for the wide man.

Arsenal boss Arteta has supposedly made Araujo a key target to bolster the left-back position this summer, with both Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly having been linked with exits.

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Araujo’s displays against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals – where the Gunners ran out 1-0 aggregate winners – ‘caught the eye’ of Arteta. As a result, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘moved from words to action’.

Recent reports have credited Man Utd and Man City with interest in Araujo, but it is Arsenal who have approached his agents first.

The Uruguay international’s contract runs until June 2029 and includes a huge €80m (£69m) exit clause.

But that is simply to protect Araujo’s transfer value, and Sporting are actually open to selling him for €60m (£52m).

Sport Witness add that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have scouted Araujo this term, while other clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan are keen on him, too.

More important targets for Arsenal

Even if one of Calafiori or Lewis-Skelly leaves this summer, left-back is unlikely to be a priority position for Arsenal.

Piero Hincapie has largely operated there in recent months, and Arsenal are expected to sign him permanently in the summer.

Jurrien Timber can also play at left-back if Arteta is short on options.

Instead, Arsenal’s priority should be landing an elite new left winger to replace the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo would have been a key target for Arsenal, but he is recovering from an ACL injury.

Alternatives include Anthony Gordon, Rafael Leao and Bradley Barcola.

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