Arsenal advance spectacular £210m double deal with first bid coming

Arsenal are exploring moves for both Morgan Rogers and Julian Alvarez in what could be a game-changing double swoop, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window is starting to heat up, as earlier on Thursday they struck an agreement with Club Brugge for exciting Greek winger Christos Tzolis. The 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Mikel Arteta’s side and is due to move to the Emirates for €40million (£34m).

Arsenal have already made Piero Hincapie’s loan move permanent and signed Illan Meslier – surprisingly – on a free transfer, and their best deals are yet to come.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta plans to sign both Tzolis and Aston Villa star Rogers to transform the left-wing options available to Arteta.

Not only are the Premier League champions ramping up their pursuit of Rogers, they are also targeting Atletico Madrid’s Alvarez as a potential new striker signing.

On X, formerly Twitter, Jacobs wrote: ‘Arsenal set to bid for Morgan Rogers after holding talks with both the player and Aston Villa.

READ: Alvarez or Kroupi to Arsenal? Top 10 available strikers includes Man City and Chelsea stars

‘Club-to-club negotiations expected to accelerate following the World Cup.

‘Arsenal also continue to explore Julian Alvarez. Player has made no secret of his desire to join Barcelona, but Andrea Berta is also in contact with former club Atletico Madrid.

‘Although Atletico Madrid don’t wish to sell, they are currently more inclined to do business with a non-La Liga rival. Barcelona haven’t ruled out making a new bid, though.

‘There are provisions for select #UCL clubs to secure Alvarez for less than €500m clause.

‘Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi is another profile on Arsenal’s list, and appreciated by Spurs and several other top clubs. Bournemouth hoping to keep for at least another season.

‘Arsenal’s Bradley Barcola appreciation remains, but #LFC more active currently. PSG could still become open to a sale this summer, as previously reported.’

Arsenal step up Morgan Rogers chase

Fabrizio Romano also reported on Arsenal’s interest in Rogers on Thursday evening, stating that they are set to ‘accelerate’ their move after entering ‘advanced talks’ with his entourage.

Villa are hoping to pick up a huge £130m when selling the England international, whereas Arsenal are looking to strike a deal at £100m or less.

Earlier in the summer, Rogers was tipped to be available for £80m. He is known to be keen on joining Arsenal, which is a factor Villa will have to take into account.

Meanwhile, Atleti could warm to selling Alvarez if a bid worth €130m (£110m) is made. The 26-year-old told reporters earlier in the World Cup that he wants to leave Atleti to fulfil his ambition of winning the biggest trophies.

Barca remains Alvarez’s dream destination, but Arsenal are providing them with strong competition.

It could be a phenomenal summer for Arsenal, as they are also in talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

READ NEXT – Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal close in on another signing as Liverpool turn to new Salah replacement