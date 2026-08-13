Arteta reveals why Man Utd interest in Myles Lewis-Skelly is good news for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta believes Manchester United and Chelsea being keen to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly shows the 19-year-old is ‘doing a good job’ for Arsenal.

football.london claimed on Tuesday that Arsenal had ‘offered’ Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd and Chelsea to try and recoup transfer funds following the £75million signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. But The Athletic have subsequently revealed that Arsenal want to keep their academy graduate, and that it was actually an intermediary who did the ‘offering’.

The Daily Mail’s United reporter, Mike Keegan, reported on Wednesday that Arsenal will only consider selling the left-back if they fail to offload unwanted players such as Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson.

Keegan added that UEFA’s spending rules operate by calendar year, meaning this summer represents the Gunners’ last chance to make pure profit by potentially selling Lewis-Skelly.

However, Keegan stated that Arsenal want over £60m to even consider Lewis-Skelly’s departure, despite previous reports suggesting he might be available for as little as £45m.

Lewis-Skelly scored the opening goal during Arsenal’s 1-1 friendly draw with Como on Wednesday before holding his hands up to seemingly apologise to the club’s fans and then displaying a love heart.

READ: Myles Lewis-Skelly and seven other potential ‘pure profit’ sales for Premier League clubs

When asked about the England international after the game, Arteta said (via the Mirror): “It’s good to be emotional after scoring, you should be emotional when you score a goal.

“He’s a very emotional player, you see with his gestures on the pitch.

“I’m not going to talk about speculation. If there is speculation about our players, it’s a good sign. That means our players attract attention and are doing a good job.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on August 7 that Arsenal are pushing to complete the sale of Jesus for £18-20m, with Napoli making contact for the striker. Such a deal would reduce the chances of Arsenal needing to sell Lewis-Skelly.

It looks like United will have to move on to different left-back targets. They have already been told that Newcastle will not be selling Lewis Hall this summer.

Michael Carrick’s side are interested in Eduardo Camavinga, who, like Lewis-Skelly, can play as either a left-back or central midfielder. There could be yet more disappointment for United though, as Camavinga aims to stay at Real Madrid.

Instead, United could step up their interest in Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, RB Leipzig captain David Raum or Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander.

READ MORE: Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season