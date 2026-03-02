Arsenal have been unsuccessful with an opening bid for Corinthians right-back Matheuzinho, according to a report.

There will likely be changes to Mikel Arteta’s right-back options this summer, with Ben White frustrated by his lack of game time. The Englishman is reportedly unhappy that he has had to spend large parts of the season warming the bench, with Jurrien Timber having taken his place – and scored in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over rivals Chelsea.

White has emerged as a target for Everton and Newcastle United, and such a move would force Arsenal to land a replacement.

As per Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Matheuzinho is one option Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is firmly considering.

The report claims Corinthians have ‘rejected two offers’ for the 25-year-old, one of which came from Arsenal. It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Arsenal have put on the table.

The Gunners remain ‘interested’ in signing Matheuzinho, having ‘monitored’ his performances since last season. This suggests Berta may return with an improved bid in the near future.

Matheuzinho has a huge €100million (£87.5m) release clause in his contract, which is available to clubs outside of Brazil. Clubs in Brazil can sign him for €50m (£44m).

Matheuzinho has established himself as one of the best full-backs in South America, but he lacks European experience. As such, Arsenal are unlikely to get anywhere near to offering €50m, let alone €100m.

The report adds that with his current contract expiring in December 2028, Corinthians are working on an extension that will include a pay rise.

Instead of signing the former Brazil U20 international, Arsenal could look to a more familiar destination to land their next right-back.

Newcastle star Tino Livramento, Brentford’s Michael Kayode and Ivan Fresneda of Sporting CP have all been linked with moves to the Emirates.

Livramento is the standout option from that list, but Newcastle will hold out for £70-80m before selling him. Kayode is both proven in the Premier League and has an incredibly long throw, which would help Arsenal to cause even more problems for opposing teams from set pieces.

Fresneda, meanwhile, is something of a wildcard option. He has huge potential though and has been tracked by Arsenal ever since he first broke through at Real Valladolid in 2022.

Arsenal swooping for the 21-year-old Spaniard would see them reopen talks with Sporting, whom they signed Viktor Gyokeres from last summer.

