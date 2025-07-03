Arsenal have received a significant boost in their pursuit of a new left-winger, with Real Madrid ‘open to selling’ Brazil international Rodrygo, according to reports.

Rodrygo joined Madrid from Brazilian side Santos for around £35million in July 2019 and has gone on to win 12 trophies with the La Liga giants, including two Champions Leagues.

The 24-year-old scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 51 appearances across all competitions last season, and also registered one assist at the Club World Cup.

After missing four of Los Blancos’ last five La Liga matches of 2024/25 and being an unused substitute in the other, Rodrygo started Xabi Alonso’s first match in charge — against Al Hilal at the Club World Cup — but has played just 23 minutes across three appearances since.

He was an unused sub in Tuesday’s last-16 victory over Juventus, sparking further speculation about his future at the club.

Arsenal are interested and the Brazilian is reportedly their ‘dream target’, but know Madrid will demand a significant fee — even if he’s not a guaranteed starter under Alonso.

The sort of fee being mentioned is £77million, which would make him the second-most expensive signing in Arsenal’s history between Nicolas Pepe (£72m) and Declan Rice (£100m).

Signing a left-sided attacker is one of Mikel Arteta’s top priorities this summer, along with finally landing a centre-forward.

It looks like Viktor Gyokeres will join from Sporting CP, but their quest for a winger remains more uncertain.

They have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Rodrygo, however. According to The Athletic, Real Madrid and head coach Alonso are ‘open’ to the player ‘leaving this summer’.

If Rodrygo expresses a desire to leave and/or a ‘suitable offer’ is received, Madrid and Alonso ‘won’t stand in his way’, the report states.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are ‘monitoring’ Rodrygo and held preliminary talks with his representatives in recent weeks as they weigh up a move.

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams are also mentioned as left-wing targets for the Londoners.

The report adds that there have been concerns at Madrid over Rodrygo’s work ethic in training — claims that have been ‘denied by his entourage’.

The 24-year-old’s agent and father, Eric Goes, has voiced his displeasure at his son’s role at the Bernabeu, however:

Rodrygo did not feature for Madrid towards the end of last season under Carlo Ancelotti and there were concerns at the club about the player sometimes lacking motivation in training, as reported by The Athletic last month. The player’s entourage have always denied this. Eric Goes has complained about Rodrygo’s situation at Madrid, with the player sidelined at times because of the high-profile trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Those complaints have not gone down well at various levels of the club. This, along with the player’s poor performances, had led Madrid to open the door to a potential sale, pending the decision of their new coach.

