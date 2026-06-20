Arsenal draw up dazzling ‘€80m bid’ for France World Cup star

Arsenal are planning to launch an €80million (£69m) bid for France’s World Cup goalscorer Bradley Barcola, according to a report, with the Paris Saint-Germain ace also on Liverpool’s radar.

Barcola came off the bench to score for France against Senegal as Didier Deschamps’ side won 3-1 in their opening group game. Adrien Rabiot played the winger in with a great through ball after he sprinted beyond the Senegal defence, and Barcola subsequently pulled off a deft finish.

The 23-year-old is aiming to help France win their third World Cup, and their first since 2018. But there could be changes at club level, with Barcola open to a PSG exit so he can pick up weekly starts.

CaughtOffside claim Arsenal are ‘preparing an ambitious €80m bid’ to bring Barcola to the Premier League.

The Gunners hold ‘strong interest’ in Barcola and are poised to move for him as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

However, Arsenal have been warned that PSG want €100m (£87m) before selling. This means the transfer may take several rounds of negotiations.

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The report adds that Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on Barcola’s situation, too.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that Liverpool are looking to build on the arrival of Victor Munoz by landing either Barcola or RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

They have made a €100m approach for Diomande, though Leipzig are determined to keep the Ivorian.

Barcola and Diomande’s futures appear to be intertwined, as PSG are also pursuing the latter.

Returning to Arsenal, current left wingers Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are rumoured to be on Newcastle United’s shortlist after the Magpies lost out on Munoz to Liverpool.

Barcola, Rogers in Arsenal sights

Morgan Rogers is another elite target for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta seemingly believes Rogers can thrive at the Emirates as either a left winger or No 10.

The England international is gearing up to leave Aston Villa even after their Europa League triumph.

Rogers has previously been tipped to cost £100m, but Sky Sports suggest £80m will be enough to strike a deal with Villa.

Their report also claims that the Premier League champions are ‘stepping up their interest’ in Rogers, with a move being ‘explored’.

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