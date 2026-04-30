Arsenal have overtaken Liverpool in the race for RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande and have emerged as ‘frontrunners’, a report has claimed.

Diomande is an electric winger who is two-footed and capable of shining on either flank. He only joined Leipzig last summer but has swiftly made a name for himself as one of the best forwards operating in the German Bundesliga.

Diomande has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances so far this season, while also notching nine assists.

Liverpool have made Diomande their top target to succeed from Mohamed Salah at right wing next season. But Arsenal may ruin their plans.

According to reports emerging from Spain (as cited by CaughtOffside), Mikel Arteta has identified the 19-year-old dribbling sensation as his ‘dream signing’ to elevate Arsenal’s attack.

Whereas Liverpool want to use Diomande on the right, Arsenal view him as a left-wing upgrade for Gabriel Martinelli.

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Arteta has supposedly made the capture of Diomande a ‘priority’, and Arsenal have responded by ‘accelerating’ talks with the player’s camp and Leipzig.

These factors have seen Arsenal become ‘frontrunners’ for Diomande, ahead of Liverpool and fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal are ‘discussing’ a huge €100million (£87m) deal to bring the Ivorian to the Premier League.

That is clearly a significant outlay for a teenager with just one year’s experience at the top level. But Diomande is seen as a player with world-class potential, which explains why elite clubs are open to paying such a large fee.

While the latest speculation claims Arsenal are leading the charge for Diomande, it is important to note that other outlets insist Liverpool is his most likely Premier League destination.

Diomande to Arsenal would be a surprise

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed both Liverpool and PSG are in contact with Leipzig to try and tee up a move.

Anthony Gordon and Rafael Leao are more likely winger targets for Arsenal. The Gunners are rivalling Bayern Munich for Gordon, who is open to leaving Newcastle United this summer in search of regular Champions League football.

Newcastle value Gordon at £95-100m, whereas Arsenal and Bayern are expected to launch bids worth around £75m.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Leao, who is one of Serie A’s biggest stars. AC Milan previously put Leao’s suitors off by valuing him at over €100m, though they have since lowered their demands.

A new price tag of €50-60m (£43-52m) has put Arsenal and Liverpool on alert.

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