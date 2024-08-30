Arsenal are reportedly ‘not expected’ to sign Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Chelsea before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three signings as they have landed David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino on permanent deals.

On deadline day, Arsenal will make at least one more signing, as experienced AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto is set to join the Gunners on loan. He will replace Aaron Ramsdale, who is joining Southampton for around £18m plus add-ons.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have done some positive business this summer but they could do with signing another attacker and they are being linked with Chelsea outcast Sterling.

On Friday afternoon, a report claimed Sterling’s potential move to Arsenal is ‘gathering momentum as Mikel Arteta held a phone conversation with the England international last night’.

The report added.

‘Sources close to the negotiations have revealed that Arteta personally reached out to Sterling yesterday, discussing the potential move in detail. ‘Both parties are happy about the terms of the proposed transfer, with no issues arising over wages during the discussion. ‘Arteta and Sterling share a strong rapport from their time together at Manchester City, a factor that could significantly influence the 29-year-old’s decision as he looks for a new club.’

Despite this, a report from Sky Sports‘ Dharmesh Sheth claims Arsenal are ‘not expected’ to sign Sterling or Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman on deadline day.

He said: “Arsenal were looking at the possibility of adding a wide forward before the deadline but, as it stands, they do not look likely to do so.

“That means any potential deal for Raheem Sterling or Kingsley Coman is not expected to happen.”

Meanwhile, a report from Football Insider claims Aston Villa could ‘swoop’ to sign Sterling before Friday’s deadline.